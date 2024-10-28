Burger King to return to Sunnyside, taking over Butcher Block on Queens Blvd.

Oct. 28, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Burger King is set to reopen on Queens Boulevard on the same block where it was located before closing last year.

The fast-food joint is moving into the space on Queens Boulevard, between 40th and 41st streets, that is currently being used by the Irish supermarket Butcher Block. The Butcher Block will still remain open, but the store will be smaller.

The store, which operates out of a large space that goes from Queens Boulevard to 41st Street, will conduct its business out of its existing 41st Street entrance, returning to its original smaller space.

Butcher Block owner Noel Gaynor confirmed that Burger King will be occupying the Queens Boulevard frontage but did not have a timeline for the development.

The Butcher Block, located at 43-46 41st St., expanded in 2019 when it opened its Queens Boulevard entrance in 2019.

The expansion almost doubled the Butcher Block’s space. The expanded section currently contains a hot deli, fresh fruit and vegetables, and a variety of refrigerated products such as milk and cheese.

Gaynor said last week that he has decided to give up the expanded section of the store because Burger King had offered a “better deal.”

Gaynor and Butcher Block co-owner Michael Roche, who are both natives of Ireland, opened the Irish-inspired supermarket in 1995 on the south side of Queens Boulevard between 41st Street and 42nd Street and moved the store to its current location after a massive fire destroyed the establishment and several neighboring stores in 2003.

The store is known for its wide variety of Irish goods, including Irish potato chips, chocolates and sodas in addition to Irish deli items, such as shepherd’s pie, corned beef and Irish breakfasts.

Burger King closed its former 40-15 Queens Blvd. location in December, stating that it had closed due to a “lost lease.”

A paper sign posted by Burger King management at the time stated that the burger chain planned to relocate in the area soon.

Burger King did not respond to a request for comment.

The former Burger King restaurant, located adjacent to the Butcher Block’s Queens Boulevard entrance, has been taken over by Chipotle Mexican Grill, which has yet to open at the location. Construction work remains ongoing at the Chipotle site.

A Chipotle spokesperson said at the time that the new restaurant would feature a walk-up window to allow customers to conveniently collect delivery orders.