Chip City co-founder expands bakery empire with ‘Somedays’ opening in LIC

Flaky pastries that will be available at Somedays. Photo courtesy of Somedays

Jan. 23, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

Somedays Bakery, a fast-growing Queens-based bakery known for its artisanal croissants and expertly brewed La Colombe coffee, will open its second location in Long Island City on Friday, Jan. 31.

The new bakery will be located at 4630 Center Blvd., bringing its celebrated blend of French tradition and modern flair to the heart of LIC’s waterfront community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free small cold brew coffee or soft serve. The Long Island City location marks an important step in the bakery’s expansion, as plans are already underway for future openings in Bay Terrace, Montclair, and beyond.

Rendering courtesy of Somedays

The bakery first opened in Astoria in April 2023 and quickly became a local favorite. Founded by Peter Phillips, co-founder of Chip City Cookies, Somedays Bakery combines time-honored French baking techniques with a welcoming, community-focused approach. Phillips, along with CFO Dion Vangelatos, CDO Eddie Mamiye, and Chief Culinary Officer Arlander Brown, has built the bakery’s reputation on delivering handcrafted pastries that elevate the everyday.

Somedays Bakery at 23-37 30th Ave. in Astoria Via Google Maps

Ahead of the LIC opening, Somedays Bakery will celebrate National Croissant Day on Thursday, Jan. 30, at its Astoria location at 23-37 30th Ave. To mark the occasion, the bakery will feature jumbo-sized versions of its classic croissants, offering a playful twist on a timeless favorite.

Known for its buttery, flaky croissants made with meticulously laminated dough and high-quality ingredients, Somedays Bakery has established itself as a destination for those seeking indulgent treats paired with its signature coffee.

The new Long Island City location, an 800-square-foot space, will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new Somedays LIC location at 46-30 Center Blvd. Via Google Maps

 

