Community cookout brings neighbors together on 31st Avenue open street in Astoria

June 24, 2025 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

The first “Tikkun Community Cookout” of the season transformed a stretch of 31st Avenue in Astoria into a bustling open-air festival on Saturday, June 21, offering free barbecue, live music, a public movie screening and vital public health outreach.

Organized by Eli Goldman, owner of Tikkun BBQ, the event drew hundreds of residents of all ages and backgrounds to the open street between 33rd and 35th Streets for an evening of food, fun and togetherness.

“This is a big community initiative,” Goldman said. “We’re here giving out free barbecue and hot dogs—kosher, halal and vegan options included—as well as free Narcan kits and overdose prevention training. It’s about bringing everyone together, and making sure no one is left out.”

The event was part of the 31st Avenue Open Street program and supported by a mix of local sponsors and elected officials, including Yoga Agora, Karaoke Shout, and representatives from the offices of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris.

Live music was another highlight. Local rock band loLux, fronted by Astoria resident and bartender Alex Coe, headlined the stage following a set by Rhythm and Cruisers.

“Open streets are really important in this neighborhood,” said Coe, who has lived in Astoria for seven years. “A lot of people here don’t have easy access to parks, and this gives them space to be outside, meet neighbors, read a book, or just grab some great food. It really creates that park mentality.”

Following the event, Tikkun BBQ shared a heartfelt message on social media, reflecting on the evening’s impact. “BBQ made with a live fire—whether it’s brisket, whole hog, kebabs, vegetables, ribs, burgers, and yes, even vegan hot dogs—has a way of bringing people together. Add a movie? Even better,” the post read. “Times are tough for a lot of folks and for a lot of reasons, but instead of getting frustrated, we’re doing our best to keep getting people together—with as few barriers as possible—and realize that things are still pretty damn good at times and that people care. That’s exactly what we did last night.”

Tikkun also thanked the community for “packing the street and showing up,” giving shoutouts to collaborators including 31st Avenue Open Street, Astoria Horror Club, Gabbi & Rickens, and loLux.

The 31st Avenue Open Street and its associated cookouts have become a fixture of the community in recent years, providing a low-barrier, inclusive space for neighbors to gather, enjoy the outdoors, and access essential resources. Goldman emphasized the broad demographic that shows up: “You see every age, race, and religion represented. We do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs—because that’s what community is all about.”

The next Community Cookout and Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, July 19.

*Additional reporting by Allison Kridle.