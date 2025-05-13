You are reading

Construction wraps on 7-story mixed-use building on 53rd Street in Woodside

The new development at 43-34 53rd St. in Woodside. File photo via OneKey MLS.

May 13, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has been completed on a 7-story mixed-use building with 24 housing units at 43-34 53rd St. in Woodside.

The building covers a total of 20,981 square feet of space, with 2,679 square feet devoted to commercial space. The 24 rental units have an average unit scope of 664 square feet.

Eight of the units have been designated for affordable housing. A housing lottery for those units commenced in the summer of 2024.

In addition to the commercial and residential spaces, the building also has a cellar and a rear yard 30 feet in length. Each unit is equipped with air-conditioning, patios or balconies, cable or satellite TV, intercoms, high-speed internet and name-brand kitchen countertops and finishes. Tenants have online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Electricity, including stove and heat, is something for which the tenants are responsible.

The building also features a recreational room, an outdoor rooftop terrace, a recycling center, doorstep recycling collection, valet trash, security cameras, an elevator, an accessible entrance and a shared laundry room. This is a smoke-free building.

Some of the notable nearby features in the area include P.S. 11 Kathryn M. Phelan School, Steinmann Triangle and Sabba Park. The 52nd Street subway station, which services the 7 train, is within very close proximity to 43-34 53rd St. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q32, Q60 and Q104 lines.

Prior to this new building’s construction, 43-34 53rd St. was previously occupied by two 2-story residential buildings. They were both demolished to make way for the 7-story building.

43-34 53rd St. was previously occupied by two 2-story residential buildings. Photo via Google Maps.

The new building was designed by A & T Engineering P.C. Jamie Lopez of Skylimit Contracting LLC developed the property.

Just a block away, construction has also officially wrapped on Sunnyside 52, a newly completed five-story mixed-use development located at 43-30 52nd Street.
