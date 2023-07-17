You are reading

Cops looking for suspect who robbed woman in Long Island City subway station

(Photos: NYPD (L) and MTA (R))

Police have released video of a suspect, pictured, wanted for robbing a woman inside the 39th Avenue-Dutch Kills subway station in Long Island City Friday morning, July 14.\ (Photos: NYPD (L) and MTA (R))

July 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a suspect wanted for robbing a woman inside the 39th Avenue-Dutch Kills subway station in Long Island City on Friday morning, July 14.

The suspect, described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, approached the 30-year-old victim while she was sitting on a bench on the Manhattan-bound N and W platform at around 10:15 a.m., according to police.

The alleged preparator attempted to steal the woman’s purse, but was unsuccessful. He then snatched the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The suspect was last seen boarding a Manhattan-bound 7 train at Queens Plaza.

Footage released by police appears to show the suspect fare evading through an emergency exit door. He can be seen wearing a white shirt with an orange sweatshirt over his shoulder, tan shorts and slide-on sandals.

Police say the man is around 6 feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Reopening of the 39 Av-Dutch Kills Station on the Astoria N/W lines on Mon., January 28, 2019.Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

The 39th Avenue-Dutch Kills Station (Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
LeFrak City cyclist doored in Jamaica Hills, killed by second driver: NYPD

A cyclist was fatally struck near Captain Tilly Park in Jamaica Hills on Friday evening after he was doored by the driver of a parked car and then was hit by a second vehicle, according to authorities.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision at 164th Street and Chapin Parkway at around 6 p.m. on July 14 and, upon their arrival, they discovered the 20-year-old victim lying on the roadway with severe head and torso injuries.

Read More
0
Gianaris announces $365K in funding to combat gun violence at the Woodside Houses

After several high-profile shootings in and around the Woodside Houses, state Sen. Michael Gianaris announced he secured $365,000 in funding for Community Capacity Development (CCD) to fight gun violence at the NYCHA development.

“Making our communities safe starts with empowering our neighbors to lead and investing in proven tools to interrupt violence and prevent disruption before it occurs,” Gianaris said. “I am proud to have secured $365,000 for Community Capacity Development, building off previous investments we made, to keep expanding the scope of this important, life-saving work.”

Read More
0
In NY1 interview, Eric Adams chides media, claims ‘coordinated effort’ to attack his mayoral administration

Over the past couple of months, Mayor Eric Adams has on several occasions said there’s a “coordinated effort” among the city’s press corps to “attack” his administration, while not recognizing its purported accomplishments.

Adams expounded on that point and its possible connection to his status as the city’s second Black mayor, as well as many other topics, during a wide-ranging TV interview with NY1 reporter Emily Ngo that aired Thursday evening.

Read More
0
Load More Articles