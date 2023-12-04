You are reading

Cops searching for armed suspects who snatched man’s cellphone in Jackson Heights

Cops are looking for these suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Jackson Heights. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Dec. 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone on Oct. 31 within the confines of the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and the two suspects remain at large more than a month later, according to the NYPD.

Investigators caught a break in the grand larceny case when the alleged perpetrators tried to utilize the victim’s bank information they accessed of his stolen iPhone to make purchases using his cash app, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The suspects were caught on camera trying to make purchases at the Skyblue Deli located at 56-07 Junction Blvd. in Elmhurst on Thursday, Nov. 2, without authorization. They fled the deli on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspects and described them both as having light complexions and medium builds. One wore a black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes while the other wore a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 115th Precinct has reported 771 grand larcenies so far in 2023, 120 fewer than the 891 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 13.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are on the rise in the 115th Precinct with 324 reported so far this year, 38 more than the 286 reported at the same point in 2022, and increase of 13.3%, according to CompStat.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles