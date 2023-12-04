Cops searching for armed suspects who snatched man’s cellphone in Jackson Heights

Dec. 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone on Oct. 31 within the confines of the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and the two suspects remain at large more than a month later, according to the NYPD.

Investigators caught a break in the grand larceny case when the alleged perpetrators tried to utilize the victim’s bank information they accessed of his stolen iPhone to make purchases using his cash app, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The suspects were caught on camera trying to make purchases at the Skyblue Deli located at 56-07 Junction Blvd. in Elmhurst on Thursday, Nov. 2, without authorization. They fled the deli on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspects and described them both as having light complexions and medium builds. One wore a black hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes while the other wore a blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 115th Precinct has reported 771 grand larcenies so far in 2023, 120 fewer than the 891 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 13.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are on the rise in the 115th Precinct with 324 reported so far this year, 38 more than the 286 reported at the same point in 2022, and increase of 13.3%, according to CompStat.