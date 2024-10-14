Non-profit advocating for people with developmental disabilities holds annual fun day in Astoria Park

Oct. 14, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Services for the UnderServed (S:US), a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable New York by empowering people with disabilities, hosted its annual Developmental Disabilities Championships and Family Fun Day at Astoria Park’s Running Track on Thursday. The event celebrated individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from across New York City.

The festivities, held on Oct. 10, kicked off with an opening ceremony and an Olympics-style parade, followed by a variety of track races and field events that participants enjoyed throughout the day.

All competitors were awarded medals, with trophies presented to those who finished in first place.

After the track and field events, participants enjoyed arts and crafts activities and a basketball tournament.

Perry Perlmutter, CEO of S:US, said Thursday’s Family Fun Day is one of the best events that the non-profit hosts throughout the year.

“Being able to gather the people and families we serve to celebrate their individuality and show that with the right support system, everyone can live a meaningful and fulfilling life within their community,” Perlmutter said in a statement.

Monica Santos, Chief Program Officer at S:US, said she was proud to celebrate the people served by S:US and their families.

“Days like today are a joyful celebration of the work that they each put in year-round to build individual practical skills and deepen their social connections. At Services for the UnderServed, we truly believe that everybody can reach their full potential with the right support system,” Santos said.

S:US supports roughly 700 people with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD), as well as neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

The non-profit tailors its services to each person’s needs and offers services in integrated settings at residences and day programs.

The organization believes that people with I/DD can live, work, and participate in their community and experience life to their fullest potential if they have the right support.

S:US also works with people in poverty and people facing homelessness and aims to find solutions to correct societal imbalances. The non-profit says it envisions a city where everyone has a roof over their head, is healthy and productive, and can enjoy social connections.

Anyone interested in learning more about the services S:US provides for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities is encouraged to email services@sus.org or call 877-583-5336.