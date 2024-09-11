Escape to Greece: Ambrosia Garden brings mythical flavors to Astoria

Sept. 11, 2024 By Jessica Militello

Ambrosia Garden is the latest addition to Astoria’s lively Greek dining scene, offering more than the typical seafood and blue-and-white décor.

Located at 29-11 23rd Ave., where Chez Olivia stood before closing in the spring of this year, Ambrosia Garden takes its name from the mythical food and drink of the gods said to grant immortality. The restaurant strives to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience, blending authentic Greek flavors with a charming atmosphere.

With dishes representing every region of Greece and seating nestled in a beautiful garden, this restaurant offers guests a chance to escape the bustling streets of Astoria and be transported to Greece—if only for an evening.

The restaurant had its soft opening in July and its grand opening on Labor Day to give the community a unique experience beyond offering just another spot to grab a bite, but to have an authentic dining experience among friends and family.

“There’s a lot of Greek restaurants in the area, but none of them gives you the feeling of being in Greece,” said Artemis Pantazi, who is responsible for the look and design of the restaurant. “We have so many different recipes in Greece which are not being highlighted and also the aesthetics.”

The garden is the main dining space, filled with flowers and fountains to offer a peaceful and romantic vibe while guests are dining. The added touches are just one piece of the restaurant’s unique feel, with much of the furniture and accessories personally built by hand by the owner, Nick Korderas, and his fiancé, Artemis Pantazi.

“I would say 80% is her vision with the aesthetics and 20% me,” said Korderas. “We built everything by ourselves, even the tables. We got the wood from upstate, we did the floor, we built the bench, the bar, everything by ourselves. My father is a carpenter in Greece, so that’s how I know.”

Both Korderas and Pantazi have lived in Astoria for nearly ten years. They each moved here separately from Greece before they ever knew each other and ended up meeting in Astoria. They both worked in the hospitality industry throughout NYC and, after learning the ins and outs of the business, Korderas set out on a dream to have his own restaurant, offering the community the best of the food and ambiance that Greece has to offer.

The personal care and effort put into creating the restaurant’s look also flows to its foods and drinks, with dishes that give your taste buds a full experience of the flavors of Greek cuisine. According to Korderas, many of the restaurant’s ingredients are imported from Greece to keep everything fresh and authentic.

“We wanted to give the essence that you can find everything you want from northern Greece, the south and from the island, from the mainland,” said Korderas.

One dish guests should definitely experience when they stop by is called Youvetsi, made with slow cooked beef in traditional tomato sauce and served with orzo pasta and grated graviera cheese.

“Our signature dish happens to be my favorite dish that my grandmother used to make,” said Korderas. “The main ingredient is beef, slow cooked for five hours in tomato sauce with orzo and combined with Greek spice.”

The restaurant’s executive chef, Hlias Xristopoulos, has collaborated with Korderas on his vision and added his expertise while curating the menu. Xristopoulos moved to NYC this past June and has really provided another layer of attention and detail to the ingredients and flavors in their dishes.

“I try to take the base from traditional Greek food and bring it here with some new techniques with more flavor, with fresh herbs and organic products,” said Xristopoulos. “I believe we are unique because we make real traditional Greek food from many places in Greece.”

Another unique and noteworthy dish is the Sofrito, made from a traditional recipe from Corfu Island. The dish is made with a slow-cooked beef shoulder for six hours in sofrito sauce and served with Cretan double-cooked fries or gigante beans. There is also the grilled branzino, made from fish imported from Greece.

As the seasons change, Xristopoulos intends to create dishes from seasonal vegetables and ingredients and plans to change some of the dishes on the menu two to three times a year to keep guests intrigued and satisfied.

“When I make food for customers, I look at them like my family,” said Xristopoulos. “I love what I do and I want to give people the taste and the philosophy of mind and the freshness of products.”

*This story first published in the September issue of BORO Magazine.