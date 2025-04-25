You are reading

Families flocked to LIC for Queens Easter Festival at Gantry Park

Children participate in an age-specific egg hunt during the Queens Easter Festival at Gantry Plaza State Park on April 19, 2025. Photos by Ramy Mahmoud

April 25, 2025 By Laura Dorgan

Gantry Plaza State Park transformed into a celebration of spring on Saturday, April 19, as families from across Queens gathered for the annual Queens Easter Festival.

Hosted by Renew Queens and Wellspring Church NYC, the free event in Long Island City featured age-specific egg hunts, carnival games, live entertainment, and festive activities for children and parents alike.

Children participate in an age-specific egg hunt during the Queens Easter Festival at Gantry Plaza State Park on April 19, 2025. Photos by Ramy Mahmoud

The festival kicked off at 10 a.m., with the iconic Gantries serving as a scenic backdrop for the morning’s events.

Hundreds of children, dressed in pastel colors and clutching Easter baskets, eagerly participated in the egg hunts, which were organized by age group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. From toddlers to pre-teens, each group had a designated time slot, allowing for a well-coordinated and inclusive celebration.

In addition to the egg hunts, attendees enjoyed a variety of carnival games and live performances that kept the energy high throughout the morning.

The Easter Bunny made a special appearance, posing for photos and delighting children with high-fives and hugs.

Volunteers from the community helped manage the activities, ensuring a smooth and festive experience for everyone involved.

The Queens Easter Festival has become a cherished tradition in Long Island City, drawing families from neighboring communities to celebrate the holiday in a communal and joyous setting. Organizers expressed gratitude for the support of local businesses and volunteers who contributed to the event’s success.

 

