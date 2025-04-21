Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze in Astoria on Easter morning

April 21, 2025 By Lloyd Mitchell & Robert Pozarycki

Firefighters in Astoria spent Easter morning battling a four-alarm fire in the borough’s fourth big blaze this holiday weekend.

FDNY sources said the blaze ignited inside 21-33 31st Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 20.

The first responding Fire Department units encountered heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors of the multiple mixed-use buildings. The intense fire sent plumes of smoke into the morning sky.

More than 180 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, with most members taking up hose lines from outside the building to pour water on the fire from the outside.

“This is absolutely devastating for this community,” said longtime Astoria resident Bill Clark at the scene. “The fire spread rapidly.”

Another long-time Astoria resident, Angel Pena, added, “It was unbelievable how rapidly the fire spread, but it was even crazier how fast the firefighters got here and started working.”

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 11:51 a.m. Sunday. FDNY Marshals are now investigating the cause. No serious injuries were reported, though a number of residents were displaced.

It was the borough’s fourth major fire during the weekend. On Saturday, a Bayside bar went up in flames; hours later, a church in Breezy Point was seriously damaged in a three-alarm inferno.

Early on Easter Sunday morning, three people died in a two-alarm house fire in Jamaica.