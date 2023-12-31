Five Ways to Thrive in the New Year: Embracing 2024 in Western Queens

Dec. 31, 2023 By Maxwell Murray

2024 is here – and whether you’re a resident of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside or anywhere in Western Queens, the new year marks a moment to reflect, reset and embrace new possibilities. Here are five local tips to help you thrive in the coming year:

Community Connection Over Coffee

Western Queens is renowned for its diverse and vibrant communities. Start the year by connecting with your neighbors over a cup of locally brewed coffee.

Spots like Astoria Coffee or Sweetleaf in Long Island City not only serve up incredible coffee but also foster a sense of community. Strike up a conversation or attend events to make meaningful connections that enrich your year ahead.

Remember, despite this being NYC, people are open to conversation and connecting with their neighbors.

Explore Local Arts and Culture

Our borough is a treasure trove of artistic expression. Make it a resolution to immerse yourself in the local arts scene. Check out exhibitions at MoMA PS1 or the Chocolate Factory Theater in Long Island City. Attend open mic nights, gallery openings, or even cultural festivals in Sunnyside Gardens Park.

The key is to keep your eyes peeled – great events also take place at restaurants and parks all the time.

Fitness Fun in the Outdoors

Instead of hitting the typical gym (which there are plenty), step outside and explore the many outdoor fitness opportunities Western Queens has to offer.

Take a jog along the Astoria Park waterfront or join a yoga class at Hunter’s Point South Park with the iconic Manhattan skyline as your backdrop. Embrace some of nature we have in our borough while staying active and healthy – 2024 is the year to make fitness enjoyable and part of your routine.

Support Local Businesses

Let’s make a resolution to support our local entrepreneurs and businesses. Whether it’s picking up fresh produce at a farmers’ market in Sunnyside or exploring the unique boutiques such as Filipina-owned Side B in Astoria, every purchase contributes to the vibrancy of our community. Consider joining local loyalty programs or seeking out small businesses to meet your everyday needs.

Volunteer and Give Back

There’s immense joy in giving back to the community. Dedicate some time in the new year to volunteer with local organizations like Hour Children or Sunnyside Community Services. Whether it’s helping with food distribution or participating in neighborhood clean-ups, contributing your time and effort can make a significant difference close to home.

Right now, our community needs the public’s help to support families impacted by the massive fire in Sunnyside on Dec. 20. If possible, please consider donating to the Sunnyside Community Services’ relief fund to help those impacted during the holiday season.

As we step into 2024, let’s embrace the spirit of growth, connection, and support for one another in western Queens. The new year offers endless possibilities for personal growth and community enrichment. Together, let’s make this a strong, memorable year for ourselves and our community.