You are reading

Four teens charged with assault after 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the head in Long Island City HS in Astoria: NYPD

Long Island City High School (Photo: Jim Henderson Creative commons)

Nov. 22, 2024 By Bill Parry

Four teenage boys were taken into custody inside Long Island City High School in Astoria on Thursday afternoon after a brawl broke out and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the head, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside the school on Broadway and 21st Street just before 12:40 p.m. after the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old when he was stabbed in the head with an unknown object, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was found to have a knife. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked at the 114th Precinct, where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Three persons of interest were taken into custody and later charged at the precinct.

A 16-year-old was charged with assault. A 15-year-old was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and a 16-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault. None were named because they are minors, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Fatal chain-reaction crash on Kosciuszko Bridge in Maspeth claims life of 75-year-old Texan: NYPD

New details have emerged into the fatal chain-reaction four-vehicle collision on the Kosciuszko Bridge in Maspeth that killed a senior and injured seven on Thursday morning.

The 75-year-old man who was killed during the pile-up has been identified as Shafiur Rahman of Euless, Texas. He was among several passengers riding in a 2021 Honda HRV that was trying to merge into the rain-soaked southbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Read More
0
Mayor announces labor agreements covering more than $1B in capital projects including infrastructure at Willets Point

The city has secured two major labor agreements with the Building & Construction Trades Council that will cover more than $1 billion in capital projects, including infrastructure improvements in Willets Point, Mayor Eric Adams announced at City Hall on Thursday morning.

The Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) enable the city to establish fair wages, benefits, and safety [protections for workers and provide opportunities for workforce development while controlling construction costs and ensuring the timely completion of projects.

Read More
0
Load More Articles