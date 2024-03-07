Free mammogram bus coming to LIC for breast cancer screenings

You are reading

The mammogram screening bus provides free cancer screenings across the five boroughs. Photo by Iryna Shkurhan

March 7, 2023

A free mammogram bus for breast cancer screening is coming to Long Island City this weekend. 

The bus will be parked outside The Floating Hospital located at 21-04 41st Ave. on Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

The mobile mammography bus, which is equipped with x-ray machinery to bring the service to women all across the city, is provided by the American-Italian Cancer Foundation. The bus travels across the five boroughs on weekdays to free mammograms and breast exams to medically underserved women. 

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women worldwide, and the leading cause of cancer death for women, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. While white women are slightly more likely to receive a breast cancer diagnosis than women of other races, Black women are significantly more likely to die from the disease. 

But early detection of breast cancer has been proven to save lives. 

To be eligible for the service, women must be between the ages of 40-79, live in the five boroughs and have not had a mammogram screening in the past 12 months. Insurance is not required, but will be billed for services if a card is provided. Patients will not be charged a copay and deductibles are waived. 

Those interested in the service can sign up for an appointment by calling 877-628-9090. Walk-ins will also be accepted if there is availability.

