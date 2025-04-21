Gluten-free donuts with heart: Maki’s Donuts builds a following in Western Queens

April 21, 2025 By Jessica Militello

If you’re craving something sweet but mindful of ingredients, Maki’s Donuts offers the perfect indulgence.

These gluten-free fried treats are crafted by Ariel Bridges, a Western Queens resident who has been popping up at markets across Astoria, Sunnyside, and Jackson Heights since January. Her handmade donuts made with mochi and yeast-based dough come with a simple motto: treat yourself, in moderation.

Bridges’ journey to launching her own donut brand began in 2014, when she learned she needed to follow a gluten-free diet. One of the small pleasures she missed most was enjoying a real donut—something she’d grown up with in Dallas, Texas, where weekend visits to a neighborhood Asian family-owned donut shop were a cherished tradition. After moving to New York City, she found it nearly impossible to find a gluten-free donut that actually tasted like the ones from her childhood.

The idea to create her own came during the pandemic, when time at home allowed her to begin experimenting with recipes. Her goal: to make a gluten-free donut that didn’t just resemble a dense cake, but captured the airy, chewy essence of a traditional donut. That’s when she discovered mochi donuts—naturally gluten-free due to their rice flour base—and realized they were also a fitting nod to her heritage, as she is half Japanese. Through continued recipe testing, she decided to offer both mochi and yeast-based varieties to achieve the ideal combination of flavor and texture.

“I thought [mochi] would be a really fun way to pay homage to my heritage, and right away, I was like, I’m going to name them after my grandma,” said Bridges. “And then, as I’d gone on, I decided I’m going to sell mochi donuts, but it won’t be the main thing. I still wanted to keep [my grandma] a part of it, so that’s how it became Maki’s Donuts.”

Once Bridges felt ready to share her creations, she began reaching out to local businesses she had frequented over the past decade living in Western Queens, as well as contacts she made while managing the now-closed Astoria location of Earth and Me. Her donuts have since appeared at pop-ups in several neighborhood spots, including Fern Botanica, The Brass Owl, In Casa, the Jackson Heights Greenmarket, and Earth and Me’s Brooklyn location.

Today, Maki’s Donuts offers a variety of flavors inspired by childhood favorites. The yeast-based donuts come in classic options like plain, glazed, chocolate with sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, and strawberry glaze. The mochi-based donuts are available in glazed and strawberry glaze, with occasional specialty shapes like twists, letters, and numbers, as well as vibrant custom glazes.

Bridges has received strong support from fellow small business owners and loyal customers. Looking ahead, she hopes to expand into wholesale and corporate events, while continuing to experiment with seasonal flavors alongside her core year-round offerings.

“It’s the best community with so many other supportive small businesses,” said Bridges. “I’ve been really overwhelmed by all the support and nice people who have been allowing me to come to their stores and people supporting me, so it’s been really good.”

Follow @makisdonuts on Instagram for updates on pop-up locations, new flavors and the latest schedule.