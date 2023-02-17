You are reading

H & M closes its store at Queens Center mall, six months after Forever 21 shuttered

Two major clothing companies known for offering fashionable and trendy items have shuttered stores at the Queens Center Mall (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)

Feb. 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

H & M, a major clothing company known for offering fashionable and trendy items, has shuttered its store at the Queens Center mall.

The Swedish-based company closed for good at the 90-15 Queens Blvd. shopping center on Jan. 31, according to a spokesperson for the Queens Center mall. H & M had occupied two floors at the mall.

The closure comes about six months after another global clothing company closed at the mall.

Forever 21, which is based in California, closed its location at the mall in June, the spokesperson said. Forever 21 also occupied a two-floor store at the mall.

It is unclear why the companies decided to shutter their stores at the mall. Neither company could be reached for comment before publication.

“With every closure brings opportunity,” a spokesperson for the Queens Center mall said.

“We will be making an announcement shortly on two new retailers that will be taking their place at Queens Center. As always, we are committed to providing our customers with a unique mix of retailers at this shopping center.”

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
South Ozone Park man arraigned on attempted murder charges for allegedly firing assault rifle at deli owner: DA

A South Ozone Park man was arraigned Thursday, Feb. 16, on charges of attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly blasted away at a deli owner with a handgun and then an assault rifle earlier in the day.

Donnie Hudson, 35, of Rockaway Boulevard, was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece on a complaint charging him with attempted murder, assault and a slew of weapon possession charges, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Feb. 17.

Read More
0
Sushi By Bou opens new modern speakeasy hidden on Bayside’s Bell Boulevard

Sushi by Boū hosted a preview of its newly-opened location in Bayside on Thursday night, serving a 12-course menu of delectable sushi in an intimate environment.

As guests walked through Greek restaurant Baraki on Bell Boulevard on Feb. 16, they encountered a sliding door in the back of the dining room, revealing a sushi counter, cocktail bar and disco balls hanging from the ceiling. Sushi by Boū’s first location in Queens is a modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept with a disco theme.

Read More
0
JFK Airport’s Terminal 1 remains closed for second day due to electrical fire

Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport remains closed for a second straight day after a Thursday morning electrical fire in a storage area knocked out power to the massive facility, causing chaos to thousands of travelers. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey continues working with the terminal’s operator to complete repairs, restore power, and anticipates the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday.

The power outage caused incoming and outgoing flights at the terminal to be canceled, and travelers relying on Air France, Lufthansa, Korean Air, AeroMexico, Air China, Cayman Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, and other air carriers were forced to make other travel arrangements. “Terminal 1 represents 5% of all JFK scheduled passenger flights, and of today’s 64 scheduled Terminal 1 arrivals and departures,  13 will operate at other JFK terminals, 12 will operate at other local airports, and 39 have been canceled,” the Port Authority said in a statement Friday.

Read More
0
Far Rockaway to receive $4.5 million in state funding for downtown beautification project

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Far Rockaway would receive $4.5 million in funding for its ongoing downtown revitalization initiative as part of the state’s NY Forward program. The funding will support beautification efforts that include the enhancing of business facades, the improvement of pedestrian and visitor wayfinding, bicycle infrastructure and streetscape amenities to emphasize proximity to Far Rockaway’s beaches and commercial core.

“New York’s smaller towns and cities are the heartbeat of our state,” Hochul said. “Through NY Forward, my administration is building on the continued success of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative to ensure these communities have the resources they need to reach their full potential. I’m proud to announce Far Rockaway will receive $4.5 million from this initiative to support locally-led projects that will enhance the downtown’s beauty and help the community thrive.”

Read More
0
‘This is an abuse of power:’ Tenants rally to support South Jamaica resident facing eviction after allegedly rejecting landlord’s sexual advances

Before she entered the Queens Civil Court on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, to face her first court case filed by her landlord, who is allegedly trying to evict her from her home after rejecting his sexual advances, South Jamaica resident Carlene Hosang rallied with tenants calling on state lawmakers to pass the Good Cause Eviction law. 

Hosang was joined by tenants and members of NY Communities for Change, Desis Rising Up and Moving (DRUM), and Housing Justice for All outside of Queens Civil Court at 89-17 Sutphin Blvd. 

Read More
0
Mayor calls Robert DeNiro’s Wildflower Studios ‘a great opportunity for Queens’ during topping-off ceremony in Astoria

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday delivered remarks at a topping-off ceremony at the Robert DeNiro-backed $600 million Wildflower Studios construction site in Astoria. Adams signed the final steel beam that was then hoisted atop the superstructure of the state-of-the-art film production facility that is rising next to the Steinway Piano company along Luyster Creek.

“This is a great opportunity for Queens,” Adams said. “The environmentally-friendly aspect of this, how we’re going to bring film production to the greatest city on the globe, and that’s New York, to hell with California.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles