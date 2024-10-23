Housing lottery launches for 150 units in mixed-use LIC building, rent starts at $2,900

Oct. 23, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City, in partnership with The Domain Companies, LMXD, the VOREA Group and Bridge Investment Group, has launched a housing lottery for 150 units in a mixed-use building located at 2-33 50th Ave. in Long Island City.

Known as Jasper Hunter’s Point Apartments, the development has a total of 499 units, with 349 being at market rate. The other 150 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Studios account for 17 of these units, with a monthly rent of $2,900. No more than two people can reside in each of these apartments, and the residents must earn a combined annual income of $99,429-$161,590.

While there are 90 one-bedroom units, each meant for up to three people, they are broken up into two different rents and annual income requirements. Sixty of these units have a monthly rent of $3,300 and a required annual income of $113,143-$181,740 among residents. The other 30 units have a monthly rent of $3,500 and the residents must combine to earn $120,000-$181,740 annually.

The 41 two-bedroom units are also divided in the same fashion. There are 18 such units with a monthly rent of $4,150 and a required annual income ranging from $142,286-$218,010 among the up to five residents. The 23 remaining two-bedroom units cost $4,376 a month and meant for those earning $150,035-$218,010 a year.

The final two units are three-bedroom, meant for households of up to seven people who combine for an annual income of $172,766-$250,380. The monthly rent for these units is $5,039.

Amenities within each unit include washers, dryers and dishwashers, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances and air-conditioning.

Other amenities that can be found throughout the development include garages and covered parking for 112 total parking spaces, electric car charging stations, bike storage lockers, a gymnasium, featuring a yoga studio and state-of-the-art fitness equipment and classes, a pool, a media room, a children’s playroom, a recreation room, a business center, multiple outdoor terraces, including on the rooftop, a greenspace, personal storage areas, an elevator, an on-site resident manager, a virtual doorman, concierge, security cameras and an accessible entrance.

Jasper Hunter’s Point Apartments is smoke-free and very pet-friendly. Up to two dogs are allowed for each residence. While large dogs are allowed, breed restrictions may apply. High-speed internet will also be available there, including common area Wi-Fi. Tenants will have online options for leasing, paying rent, and making maintenance requests. Electricity, including stove and heat, is the tenant’s responsibility. Hot water is included in the rent.

In addition to the surrounding area having a pedestrian-friendly walk score, Jasper Hunter’s Point Apartments is located close to multiple sources of public transportation, including bus stops and the Long Island City subway lines, which consist of the 7, E, N, G, W, R and F trains. Gantry Plaza State Park is also situated just a half-block away from the development.

“With affordable apartments for the Long Island City community, diverse retail offerings, premier amenities including spaces to gather, exercise and more, we envision a vibrant residential community and have designed Jasper with that in mind,” The Domain Companies Co-CEO Matt Schwartz said. “Launching the affordable housing lottery is an important and exciting step forward as we get closer to welcoming our tenants to their new home and community.”

The ground floor of Jasper Hunter’s Point Apartments is comprised of 33,000 square feet of retail space. Multiple retail tenants have already been curated by the development team, along with their broker, Igloo. Among these tenants that have already been announced are the grocery store Dumbo Market, the early childhood development center Bright Start, Club Pilates, which is the largest premium boutique Pilates brand in the world, the facial membership studio Glowbar, Frankie’s Brooklyn Pizza, Tiger J. Taekwondo and the sushi and sashimi restaurant Matsuzuki Sakura. These leases account for 83% of the retail space on the ground floor.

Jasper Hunter’s Point Apartments is scheduled to be completed early in 2025. The retail establishments there are scheduled to open at the same time as the development’s completion.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Jasper Hunter’s Point Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 21. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Jasper Hunter’s Point Lottery, c/o MGNY Consulting, 109 East 9th St., Ground Floor, New York, NY 10003.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.