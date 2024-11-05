Housing lottery launches for 282 units at towering Lumen LIC, rent starts at $2,990

Nov. 5, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 282 units at Lumen LIC Apartments, a residential skyscraper in Long Island City.

Located at 23-15 44th Rd., Lumen LIC is 67 stories tall and contains 802 residences, with 520 being at market rate. The remaining 282 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Studios account for 56 of the units set aside. While all are meant for no more than two people, the studios have been divided into two different categories based on cost of rent and household income requirements. Sixteen of the studios have a monthly rent of $2,990 and a required household income of $102,515-$161,590, while the other 40 cost $3,190 a month and must have residents who combine to earn $109,372-$161,590 annually.

The 117 one-bedroom units are also divided into two groups, with the one similarity being that up to three people can live in each unit. The first 37 one-bedroom units have a monthly rent of $3,490 and a household income required of $119,658-$181,740 annually, while the other 80 units have a rent of $3,695 a month and a combined annual household income requirement of $126,686-$181,740.

All 99 two-bedroom units set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income have the same requirements. The monthly rent is $4,434 and up to five people can reside in each unit, as long as they combine for an annual income of $152,023-$218,010.

The last ten units set aside are all three-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $5,114. Households of up to seven people can live in these units. The combined annual income required for each unit is $175,338-$250,380.

Amenities within each unit include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air-conditioning and smart controls for heating and cooling.

Other amenities throughout Lumen LIC Apartments include bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, a spa, a yoga/dance studio, a pool, a community center, a party room, a children’s playroom, a recreation room, outdoor areas, a recycling center, common area Wifi, storage, an elevator and an outdoor terrace on the rooftop. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including hot water and heat.

The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly. Residents are allowed to have multiple pets; however, breed restrictions will apply. Those with pets can also take advantage of the dog-washing station on hand.

Additional features of the building include security cameras, an on-site resident manager, concierge, an accessible entrance and community events and classes throughout the building. Residents will also have online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests.

The neighborhood surrounding Lumen LIC Apartments has a high walking score, making it pedestrian-friendly. It is also within close proximity to local schools, as well as a bus stop that provides convenient access to public transportation.

Lumen LIC Apartments was designed by Hill West Architects. United Construction and Development Group, FSA Capital and Risland US Holdings LLC developed the residential skyscraper.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Lumen LIC Apartments must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 30. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Lumen LIC, c/o MGNY, 109 East 9th St., Ground Floor, New York, NY 10003.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.