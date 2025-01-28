Long Island City’s Hunter’s Point South Park named one of NYC’s best parks

Jan. 28, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Hunter’s Point South Park has been named among the best parks in New York City, according to a new NYC Parks initiative aiming to improve greenspaces across the city and provide New Yorkers with information about the city’s parks.

Vital Parks for All, a $3.2 billion vision for improving the city’s greenspaces, was launched last June by NYC Parks and has introduced a Park Condition Score for every park in the city, ranking green spaces across the five boroughs out of 100 based on factors such as the state of play equipment, landscape elements and amenities within restrooms.

Hunter’s Point received a Park Condition Score of 95/100, ranking it among the highest-rated parks in the city.

A high Park Condition Score is awarded to parks that are clean and safe, including parks that are free from litter, conducive to public health and fitness year-round and well-maintained. Parks with a high score also discourage negative activity and help keep New Yorkers safe from the heat during the summer, according to NYC Parks.

Furthermore, parks with a high score must be green and resilient, providing access to various green spaces, including waterfronts, trails, wetlands, community gardens and greenways. They must also offer an abundance of trees.

Finally, parks must be supported by engaged and empowered New Yorkers in order to receive a high score, including park partner groups, nature programs, a dedicated staff and public programs or special events.

Founded in 1998, the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) has long strived to improve the quality of life at the waterfront in Hunter’s Point.

Hunter’s Point South Park ranked second-highest in Queens in the Vital Parks listing, finishing behind Whitestone’s Clearview Park, which notched a perfect 100/100. Only three Manhattan parks – Bowling Green, Bryant Park and the High Line – scored higher than Hunter’s Point in the Vital Parks ranking.

Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of Ottomanelli’s by the Water, who regularly works with HPPC on projects in Hunter’s Point South Park and the adjacent Gantry Plaza State Park, believes that the park’s high score can help increase foot traffic at the waterfront parks and boost local businesses.

“It could have a significant impact on local businesses because there are a lot of restaurants in Long Island City. There are a lot of stores in Long Island City. We have MoMA PS1, we have Culture Lab,” Ottomanelli said. “The more people who come, the more that these businesses and these organizations are going to benefit.”

Ottomanelli believes LIC’s waterfront parks have untapped tourism potential, pointing to the fact that busloads of tourists already regularly visit the parks to allow tourists to take photographs of the Manhattan skyline from across the East River.

“It’s the best place to take pictures of the Manhattan skyline view,” Ottomanelli said. It’s wide open.”

He said he has been speaking to various tour groups about organizing coordinated tours from Manhattan, where local businesses can offer package deals to ensure that more money goes into the local economy when tourists visit the park.

Hunter’s Point South Park’s high score in the Vital Park ranking has been central to Ottomanelli’s pitch to tour groups, he said, adding that he plans to market the park as the gateway to Long Island City due to its close proximity to the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue 7 station and the NYC Ferry terminal, making it an ideal destination to spend an afternoon before moving on to other locations in New York City.

Ottomanelli paid tribute to HPPC and numerous volunteers for their work at the LIC waterfront, stating that the conservancy was a major reason for the park’s high score in the Vital Parks rating.