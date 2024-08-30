New Irish bar coming to Jackson Heights this fall, from the owner of Woodside’s The Brewery

Aug. 30, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The owner of a well-known establishment on the border of Woodside and Astoria, the Brewery Bar and Kitchen, is opening a new Irish bar in Jackson Heights, with plans to open by the fall.

Padraic Sheridan, a native of Ireland’s County Cavan who opened the Brewery Bar ten years ago, acquired a derelict building at 82-19 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights and has spent the last three years renovating the space into a fully functioning Irish pub.

The pub does not yet have a name, but Sheridan said the name will have an Irish connection.

The new pub will have a capacity of about 120 people, while Sheridan has also installed a cellar bar in the basement for private functions.

Sheridan said the bar will employ around 35 staff and added that he intends to apply to Dining Out – New York’s outdoor dining program – to install sidewalk seating on 83rd Street.

The pub will also feature a full kitchen, offering brunch, lunch and dinner. The pub will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. on weekdays, and until 2 a.m. on weekends, with plans to open at 9:30 a.m. for brunch on weekend mornings.

Sheridan said he has been planning to open an Irish pub in Jackson Heights for about six years, after noticing a dearth of Irish pubs in the neighborhood. He regularly talked to customers at the Brewery Bar who travel to Woodside for lack of a local Irish pub in their neighborhoods.

Sheridan said the development has faced a number of challenges over the past three years, stating that the building lay vacant for six or seven years before he acquired it. He added that it would have been easier to tear the building down and start from scratch, but said he wanted to retain the character of the original building.

However, Sheridan is now hoping to open the pub as soon as possible, targeting a grand opening in the fall.

The new pub will be located at the intersection of 83rd Street and Northern Boulevard – an intersection that has seen significant recent development. Elements Pizzeria opened on the corner opposite Sheridan’s planned Irish pub two months ago, while a new supermarket is planned across the intersection.

Sheridan believes that the influx of new businesses will turn the intersection into a thriving area of Jackson Heights.

“The businesses will be bringing many people to that corner,” Sheridan said. “We do believe Northern Boulevard will be a much busier location [than Woodside]. It’s a high-profile corner there and it’s a busy street at night time. There’s a lot more foot traffic over there than we have in Woodside.”

He also hopes that the new pub will be a hub for the local community. “The plan is to be a community hub and build a working-class pub for working-class people to come and meet each other. To socialize, eat and drink together.”

Sheridan is also leasing commercial and residential spaces above the pub and said he is currently in negotiations with a medical company for one of the commercial spaces.

Sheridan, who arrived in New York 22 years ago, owned and operated Irish-Mexican fusion bar Murphy and Gonzalez for seven years before opening the Brewery Bar ten years ago.

The Brewery is marking its 10th anniversary this September with a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.