Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement hosts 17th annual Fall Family Feast

Nov. 19, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and QNS News Team

Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement brought the Queens community together this past weekend for its annual Thanksgiving feast.

The non-profit hosted the 17th Annual Fall Family Feast at the Riis Settlement Community Center in the Queensbridge Houses on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Over 1,200 community members enjoyed a complimentary Thanksgiving meal, with additional meals delivered to homebound individuals and local shelters, thanks to the support of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

“We serve children, youth, older adults, families, and immigrants across our eight locations in Long Island City and Astoria. One of the main things we do is bring people together and build community, ” said Christopher Hanway, Executive Director of Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement. “Communities working together can make meaningful change and find solutions. This Fall Family Feast is our number one community-building activity of the year,” Hanway said.

Local leaders also expressed their support for the event, underscoring its importance in bringing together Queens’ diverse population.

“Every year, we sponsor this Thanksgiving meal, especially since this area has so many new immigrants. We wanted to create a space where people could come together and grow the community. From the growing Asian community to the traditional Black and Brown communities who’ve been here for generations and newcomers from Latin America and West Africa, this event is about sharing a hot Thanksgiving meal and celebrating what America is,” said Council Member Julie Won, who represents the district.

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez also praised the event, emphasizing its role in strengthening community bonds. “It’s really exciting to support events like this, especially with Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, which has been an incredible community partner. We’ve worked extensively with seniors and youth over the last two years. Events like these are vital because we bond over food—it builds a sense of community, especially during hard times,” she said.

For more information about the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement and its programs, visit riissettlement.org.