Lawmakers representing ‘Asthma Alley’ push for free inhalers under law 

Sept. 12, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

Western Queens Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas has partnered with Bronx Senator Gustavo Rivera to introduce legislation to eliminate the cost of asthma inhalers for those with insurance.

Many patients are currently expected to share the cost of an inhaler with their provider through a deductible or copayment. If passed, every insurance company would be required to include full coverage of inhalers used to treat asthma.

“Asthma is a public health crisis in New York City, especially in the neighborhoods hardest hit by toxic air pollution. Easy access to inhalers is essential to the lives and health of New York’s children and adults,” said Robert M. Hayes, President and CEO of Community Healthcare Network, which has over a dozen clinics across the city, including in Long Island City and Jamaica.

The prices of asthma medications have soared in the past decade, and reports indicate that even those with medical coverage struggle to pay for the necessary medication.

“It should not be so costly to breathe,” said Assembly Member González-Rojas, who introduced the new legislation last month.

The New York State Department of Health estimates that more than 1.4 million adults and 315,000 children had asthma in 2021. The rate is significantly higher in NYC, particularly in areas such as the South Bronx and Western Queens, which have been nicknamed “Ashma Alley” due to high pollution.

“Inhalers for asthma are not only life-saving devices but also essential medicines. We must do everything we can to ensure that over 1 million New Yorkers, including children, who have asthma can access this crucial healthcare tool,” said Assembly Member González-Rojas, who also sits on the Assembly’s Health and Environmental Conservation Committees.

Astoria, in particular, which falls in the assembly member’s district, has seen higher rates of hospitalizations from the condition. She pointed out that young people of color are disproportionately affected.

Research indicates that asthma is more prominent in both low-income communities and communities of color in the state. The inequalities lead to more negative health consequences, such as frequent emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Our state must use every tool we have to address the serious asthma crisis that disproportionately affects children in the Bronx and other parts of New York impacted by environmental and economic injustice,” said State Senator Gustavo Rivera.

Several states, including Minnesota, Washington and Illinois, have passed legislation that caps the cost of an inhaler. In neighboring New Jersey, the price was capped at $50 per month and will go into effect in Jan. 2025.

“This smart bill will ensure that insurance cost-sharing is never a barrier to accessing life-sustaining inhalers for those who need it,” said Elisabeth R. Benjamin, Vice President of Health Initiatives at the Community Service Society of New York and a co-founder of Health Care for All New York.

“It’s time to stop being penny-wise and pound-foolish when it comes to respiratory disease in New York.”