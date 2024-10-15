You are reading

Leasing begins for Hearthstone in Astoria: over 350 luxury apartments starting at $3,000/month

The lobby of Hearthstone. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

Oct. 15, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Leasing has officially launched for Hearthstone, a 354-unit luxury residential building at 34-35 44th St. in Astoria, with the first residents expected to move in before the end of October.

The leasing announcement was made by the national real estate development, investment and management firm Silverstein Properties. Leasing and marketing for the development is being handled by M.N.S. Real Estate, while the fully integrated real estate company Greystar is managing the property.

“The launch of Hearthstone represents a significant addition to Astoria’s evolving residential landscape,” Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein said. “Hearthstone distinguishes itself through its thoughtful design and attention to detail, offering residents a refined living experience that is both comfortable and sophisticated.”

The units in Hearthstone range in size from one-bedroom to two-bedroom and from 445 square feet to over 1,200 square feet. Pricing for these luxury rental units starts at approximately $3,000 a month.

“Hearthstone introduces a new level of residential luxury to Astoria,” M.N.S. Real Estate CEO Andrew Barrocas said. “The development is a direct response to the increasing demand for high-quality living spaces in Queens, particularly in the vibrant Astoria neighborhood.”

The west terrace of Hearthstone. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

Amenities at this development take up over 20,000 square feet across the second and tenth floors. These include a full-time attended lobby, on-site parking, a rooftop terrace with dining and lounge areas, a fitness center with studio and outdoor terrace, a lobby lounge, a party room, a sky lounge with co-working and entertainment spaces, a children’s playroom, a courtyard with dog run and pet spa, a laundry room, bike storage and storage cages.

The party room at Hearthstone. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

In addition to the 354 units and numerous amenities, Hearthstone’s base will also have 25,000 square feet of leasable retail space, which the commercial real estate firm Newmark is handling.

Hearthstone’s fireplace lounge. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

Hill West Architects designed Hearthstone, while Whitehall worked on the interior design of the building.

Hearthstone’s library lounge. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

The interiors are meticulously crafted and adorned with top-tier finishes, helping to create a sophisticated ambiance. The kitchens feature custom cabinetry, Blomberg and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood-style flooring. The bathrooms feature a three-piece spa-like rain shower, porcelain tile flooring, and Robern medicine cabinets. Additionally, each unit is equipped with central heating and cooling, an in-unit washer/dryer, custom closet systems, and oversized windows that invite natural light.

Dining area in Hearthstone. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

“Hill West is excited to partner with Silverstein Properties in developing Hearthstone as a new residential building in Queens,” Hill West Architects Founding Partner Stephen Hill said. “The exterior design, inspired by Astoria’s industrial past, will position the project as an iconic anchor along Northern Boulevard.”

Co-working cafe at Hearthstone. Rendering courtesy of M.N.S. Real Estate.

For more information on Hearthstone and to arrange a tour, visit the development’s website at https://hearthstoneastoria.com/. For interest in retail opportunities, check out the brochure at https://hearthstoneastoria.com/Hearthstone-flyer_022624_2.pdf.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Two robbers sought for targeting a Hillside Avenue cell phone store in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are still looking for two masked men who robbed a cell phone store of cash and merchandise late last month.

The suspect entered the storefront at 159-08 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica Hills at around 8 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 25, and approached a 23-year-old woman behind the counter and threatened to harm her if she tried to intervene, police said. They proceeded to remove several iPhones and cash from the register before leaving the store. They were last seen running off northbound on Parsons Boulevard toward Hillcrest High School.

Read More
0
Queens DA paralegal fired after arrest for threatening to bomb Elmhurst migrant shelter

An Elmhurst man was fired from his job as a paralegal at the Queens District Attorney’s office after he was arrested and criminally charged late last month for threatening to bomb a migrant shelter across the street from his home on 77th Street just south of Roosevelt Avenue.

Derek Klever, 27, was arrested by police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst after they executed a search warrant at his apartment at 40-37 77th St. a day after they learned of his plot to bomb the Kamway Lodge, a hostel at 40-36 77th St., that the city converted to temporarily house asylum seekers.

Read More
0
Load More Articles