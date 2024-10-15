Leasing begins for Hearthstone in Astoria: over 350 luxury apartments starting at $3,000/month

Oct. 15, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Leasing has officially launched for Hearthstone, a 354-unit luxury residential building at 34-35 44th St. in Astoria, with the first residents expected to move in before the end of October.

The leasing announcement was made by the national real estate development, investment and management firm Silverstein Properties. Leasing and marketing for the development is being handled by M.N.S. Real Estate, while the fully integrated real estate company Greystar is managing the property.

“The launch of Hearthstone represents a significant addition to Astoria’s evolving residential landscape,” Silverstein Properties CEO Lisa Silverstein said. “Hearthstone distinguishes itself through its thoughtful design and attention to detail, offering residents a refined living experience that is both comfortable and sophisticated.”

The units in Hearthstone range in size from one-bedroom to two-bedroom and from 445 square feet to over 1,200 square feet. Pricing for these luxury rental units starts at approximately $3,000 a month.

“Hearthstone introduces a new level of residential luxury to Astoria,” M.N.S. Real Estate CEO Andrew Barrocas said. “The development is a direct response to the increasing demand for high-quality living spaces in Queens, particularly in the vibrant Astoria neighborhood.”

Amenities at this development take up over 20,000 square feet across the second and tenth floors. These include a full-time attended lobby, on-site parking, a rooftop terrace with dining and lounge areas, a fitness center with studio and outdoor terrace, a lobby lounge, a party room, a sky lounge with co-working and entertainment spaces, a children’s playroom, a courtyard with dog run and pet spa, a laundry room, bike storage and storage cages.

In addition to the 354 units and numerous amenities, Hearthstone’s base will also have 25,000 square feet of leasable retail space, which the commercial real estate firm Newmark is handling.

Hill West Architects designed Hearthstone, while Whitehall worked on the interior design of the building.

The interiors are meticulously crafted and adorned with top-tier finishes, helping to create a sophisticated ambiance. The kitchens feature custom cabinetry, Blomberg and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and wood-style flooring. The bathrooms feature a three-piece spa-like rain shower, porcelain tile flooring, and Robern medicine cabinets. Additionally, each unit is equipped with central heating and cooling, an in-unit washer/dryer, custom closet systems, and oversized windows that invite natural light.

“Hill West is excited to partner with Silverstein Properties in developing Hearthstone as a new residential building in Queens,” Hill West Architects Founding Partner Stephen Hill said. “The exterior design, inspired by Astoria’s industrial past, will position the project as an iconic anchor along Northern Boulevard.”

For more information on Hearthstone and to arrange a tour, visit the development’s website at https://hearthstoneastoria.com/. For interest in retail opportunities, check out the brochure at https://hearthstoneastoria.com/Hearthstone-flyer_022624_2.pdf.