Little Caesars’ grand opening in Corona Thursday: First 50 guests win free pizza for a year

Little Caesars Pizza at 108-68B Roosevelt Ave. in Corona will be celebrating its grand opening Thursday at 10 a.m. Photo courtesy of Little Caesars

Mar. 20, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Little Caesars Pizza is set to celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new Corona outlet at 108-68B Roosevelt Ave., with an irresistible offer: the first 50 customers on Thursday, Mar. 21, starting at 10 a.m., will receive free pizza for a year.

Those fortunate enough to be among the first 50 customers will receive a promo card that grants them one free large plain or pepperoni pizza once a week for 52 weeks. Additionally, all customers will have the opportunity to receive giveaways from a prize wheel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Little Caesars is a globally recognized pizza chain that has revolutionized the industry with its continuously evolving menu and innovative technology,” Little Caesars franchisee Rod Valencia said. “This store opening marks an important moment for Little Caesars as we look to continue expanding the brand throughout New York. We look forward to serving Little Caesars world-famous pizza and becoming part of the Corona community!”

Photo courtesy of Little Caesars

Valencia said he will be making a $1,000 donation to the Queens social services organization Forestdale Inc. This is meant to reflect Little Caesars’ mission in supporting local communities.

“This opening is a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint not only in New York but also across the entire Northeast,” Little Caesars President of Global Retail Paula Vissing said.

“Our growth plans are ambitious and we believe that Corona represents the dynamic and diverse markets we aim to serve. We’re thrilled to expand our reach, offering more pizza lovers the unbeatable combination of delicious flavors, unbeatable prices and unmatched convenience. This new location epitomizes our commitment to serving up top-notch pizza that satisfies cravings without breaking the bank. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the Corona community and look forward to serving our world-famous pizza to everyone.”

The new Corona location will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information about this new location, go to LittleCaesars.com.

