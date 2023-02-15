Long Island City hotel will soon be used to house asylum seekers: Mayor

Feb. 15, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A hotel in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City will soon serve as a location to house asylum seekers, Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Adams said that the Wingate by Wyndham, a three-star hotel located at 38-70 12th St., will be turned into a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center in order to cater to some of the city’s recently arrived migrants.

The hotel, Adams said, will provide 144 rooms to assist migrant families with children.

The city will provide the asylum seekers at the hotel with a range of services and will help them reach their final desired destination if it is not New York City, according to Adams.

Adams said that around 45,600 asylum seekers have come to New York City from the southern border since April. He said the figure was higher than the total number of people who were using the city’s shelter system before he took office.

In response to the crisis, the city has already opened 85 hotels as emergency shelters and six other humanitarian relief centers. The Wingate by Wyndham in Long Island City is being recognized as the city’s seventh humanitarian relief center, Adams said.

Adams added that the city has also helped enroll migrant children in public schools and organized nonprofit groups to provide additional services to them.

“We continue to provide more support to arriving asylum seekers… treating people with care and compassion,” Adams said.

“New York City is caring for more asylum seekers than any other city in the United States.”

The mayor also called on the federal government to do more to help his administration tackle the issue. Last month Adams said the cost of accommodating and providing services to asylum seekers could top $2 billion.

“It’s clear that New York City is in dire need of more support from our federal partners,” Adams said.