Luxury condominium in Long Island City sells out in only 10 months

Aug. 4, 2023 By Julia Moro

The luxury condominium building, NOVO LIC, located in Dutch Kills sold out in only 10 months.

NOVO LIC, developed by Park Construction Corp, features 65 one- and two-bedroom apartments across two seven-story buildings priced at $659,000. The sellout was handled by The Gavrilov Grosso Team at The Corcoran Group.

“Buyers were drawn to the exceptional craftsmanship and design at NOVO LIC that evokes the industrial aesthetic of the neighborhood while offering luxurious, modern interiors and amenities,” said Aleksey Gavrilov of the Gavrilov Grosso Team at The Corcoran Group. “’Novo’ means ‘new’ in Latin, which nods to the amazing cultural heritage and ever-evolving Dutch Kills area, as well as this stunning new offering for our residents.”

The building displays a rich red brick façade and double-paned casement windows with metal cladding, which pays homage to the industrial history of Long Island City.

Units come with high ceilings, oversized light-filled casement windows, refined finishes and top-of-the-line appliances, wide-plank European oak floors, abundant closet space, and in-home washer-dryers. Many residences at NOVO LIC include a private outdoor balcony and terrace.

Amenities include a lush rooftop with Manhattan views, a pergola, dining and lounging areas and a barbecue. The building also has a fitness center, a virtual doorman which oversees the package room, storage units, bike storage and an underground parking garage.

