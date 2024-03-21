You are reading

Mega Greek supermarket Titan Foods is reopening in Astoria

Titan Foods has a large selection of Greek specialties such as feta cheese and olives. Photo by Iryna Shkurhan

March 21, 2023 By Iryna Shkurhan

Titan Foods, a large Greek specialty supermarket that closed its Astoria store last year, is gearing up to reopen in the neighborhood later this spring. 

After 40 years at 25-26 31st St., Titan Foods closed its doors on June 18, 2023. Since then, the owners have been in the process of relocating to a new home. But in the meantime, the store has been offering free local delivery and nationwide shipping. 

The family-owned business was forced to shutter after the landlord sold the building at the beginning of 2023. The owners had to scramble to find a new location to remain in the community. The business currently operates a secondary location on Long Island, where it produces and distributes it goods.

The new store, which will be located on Steinway Street and 23rd Road, will open sometime this spring. The owners, however, have not yet set an exact opening date. 

Titan Foods has a remarkably large selection of imported Greek groceries, both an olive and feta bar, as well as fresh baked goods, prepared meals and frozen options. Whether customers are looking for halva, a fudge-like dessert, or good quality olive oil, Titan has several options for everything. 

Locals are excited that Titan Foods is set to reopen in Astoria. After a local Facebook group announced the new location, dozens of people shared their excitement in the comments. 

The owners of Titan Foods often take to social media to share updates about the store with their patrons, who actively engage and are awaiting their reopening in Astoria.

We are incredibly grateful to all of you for the outpouring of love and support that we have received,” said their Facebook post announcing their last day back in July. “Looking forward to welcoming you back, very soon.”

email the author: [email protected]

