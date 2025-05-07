Celebrate Mother’s Day with flowers from these Western Queens florists

May 7, 2025 By Jessica Militello

With Mother’s Day just days away, now is the perfect time to plan on picking up a stunning bouquet to show appreciation for the women in your life. In Western Queens, you’ll find an array of neighborhood flower shops offering fresh, beautiful arrangements to suit every style and budget. Whether you’re looking for timeless roses, cheerful spring mixes, or something uniquely artistic, these local florists have you covered.

Ditmars Flower Shop — Astoria

A neighborhood favorite since 1961, Ditmars Flower Shop offers everything from roses to orchids, green plants, and custom gift baskets. Same-day delivery is available.

📍 29-11 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

📞 718-726-4453

Superior Flower Shop — Astoria

This charming outdoor stand offers affordable mixed arrangements, colorful roses, lilies, hydrangeas, and seasonal blooms.

📍 3702 30th Ave., Astoria

📞 914-447-1303

Paint By Flowers — Astoria

Paint By Flowers is known for unique, hand-crafted floral arrangements for events, special moments, and seasonal décor.

📍 24-09 41st St., Astoria

📷 Instagram: @paintbyflowers

FLorEsta — Long Island City

FLorEsta brings vintage-inspired, natural, and organic floral design to Long Island City. Every bouquet is artfully composed with intentional detail.

📍 51-02 Vernon Blvd., LIC

📞 347-642-8108

📷 Instagram: @floresta_nyc

Ode à la Rose — Long Island City

Inspired by Parisian elegance, Ode à la Rose delivers sophisticated bouquets locally and nationwide. Same-day delivery is available in NYC.

📍 21-43 44th Rd., LIC

📞 646-660-5281

📷 Instagram: @odealarose

Plaza Express Flowers — Long Island City

Located near Queens Plaza, Plaza Express offers seasonal flowers, plants, and roses in various shades—all at great prices for a last-minute floral gift.

📍 27-02 Queens Plaza S., LIC

Flowers by Giorgie — Sunnyside

A longtime family-run favorite, Flowers by Giorgie offers spring bouquets, rose arrangements, teddy bears, and other thoughtful gift items.

📍 45-17 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

📞 718-784-2584

📷 Instagram: @flowersbygiorgie

Ixora Floral NYC — Sunnyside

This family-owned florist specializes in bespoke floral design with a modern flair. Ixora Floral NYC is currently featuring special Mother’s Day arrangements.

📍 39-50 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

📞 347-357-0563

📷 Instagram: @ixorafloral_nyc

Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a bouquet from one of Western Queens’ talented local florists—and support a small business while you’re at it.