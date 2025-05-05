MTA conductor slapped in face at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave subway station, suspect remains at large: NYPD

May 5, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted an MTA conductor in the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station on the night of Thursday, May 1.

The 29-year-old victim was in the cab of a northbound E train that was pulling out of the transit hub just before 7:30 p.m. when an unknown Hispanic man reached through the open window and slapped the conductor with an open right hand, police said.

The impact of the blow to the victim’s face caused his eyeglasses to fall onto the tracks. The assailant fled the station onto Roosevelt Avenue and ran off in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the location and the conductor was treated at the scene for dizziness and swelling to his right eye.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a Hispanic man with black hair and a mustache. He wore a black jacket with several zippers, blue jeans and dark sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 27, the 110th Precinct has reported 189 felony assaults so far in 2025, 43 fewer than the 232 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 18.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are up in the precinct with 15 reported so far this year, one fewer than the 14 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 7.1%, according to CompStat.

Assaulting a transit worker is a Class D felony in New York State, which carries a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison under legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022. This includes situations when a suspect causes injury to MTA workers, including customer assistants, ticket collectors, maintenance staff, and conductors.