You are reading

MTA project to renovate five 7 train subway stations draws near as contractor leases command center in Jackson Heights

Judlau Contracting leased space at Heritage Tower in Jackson Heights for its command center as it begins a years-long renovation project of 5 stations on the 7 line beginning in May. (Courtesy of RockFarmer Properties)

March 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

In a sure sign the MTA is about to embark on a long-awaited project to renovate subway stations along the elevated 7 train from Woodside to Corona, RockFarmer Properties announced Judlau Contracting LLC has signed a long-term lease for office space at Heritage Tower in Jackson Heights.

Judlau Contracting, which specializes in capital improvement and public works projects, was looking for a location to serve as its “home base” for its team as the company begins work on the MTA’s “Five Stations Renewal” project along the Flushing line, which will include improvements to the 52nd Street and 69th Street stations in Woodside, 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station and the 103rd Street-Corona Plaza and 111th Street stations.

The MTA said the project will strengthen and extend the structural lifespan of each subway station for the next 25 years, improve stair conditions by replacing stairs from street to the mezzanine level and mezzanine to the platform level, upgrade lighting by providing new and additional lighting fixtures, install a Passenger Identification CCTV camera system to enhance passenger safety and upgrade customer experience with new windscreens, artwork and painting throughout the five stations. The construction will get underway at the 82nd Street station in Jackson Heights and the 111th Street station in Corona beginning in May.

The MTA has an outreach plan including multilingual project signage and information will be available to customers, notifications regarding service impacts, and project information will be provided well in advance and around each of the stations.

The 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station (pictured) and the 111th Street Station in Corona will be the first of five stations to be upgraded. (File photo)

A project website will be updated periodically here. Judlau Contracting will start moving into its command center at Heritage Tower this spring. Michael Lee, First Vice President of CBRE represented the landlord, RockFarmer Properties, in the direct transaction. Judlau Contracting’s new lease encompasses 11,126 square feet — the entire eighth floor — and 3,261 square feet on the fourth floor. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the asking rent at Heritage Tower is approximately $50 per square foot.

“Judlau Contracting needed a strategic location for its team as it begins its years-long work on the renovation of several subway stations along the 7 line,” Lee said. “Heritage Tower is conveniently located in the middle of the five stations, making it a fitting location for the team to set up its operations.”

Built in 1998, Heritage Tower is located at 82-11 37th Ave. in the heart of the Jackson Heights retail and commercial district.

Judlau Contracting leased space at Heritage Tower in Jackson Heights for its command center as it begins a years-long renovation project of 5 stations on the 7 line beginning in May. (Courtesy of RockFarmer Properties)

RockFarmer Properties recently completed a $4 million renovation of the nine-story office tower that included a complete upgrade of the building’s common areas, lobby and three-story atrium; the installation of new elevator cabs and mechanicals; the installation of a new roof; and the addition of turn-key incubator spaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs on the lower level.

Tech upgrades and additions included public Wi-Fi in all common areas; the installation of high-speed fiber optic and coaxial cables; increased rider capacity; and a backup generator to provide continued, seamless service to tenants during a power outage — a must-have for today’s high-speed medical, creative and professional service tenants.

“After renovating, modernizing, and rebranding Heritage Tower, we are thrilled to see the building approach 100% leased, and are further encouraged that the surrounding subway stations will see significant upgrades in the coming years,” RockFarmer Properties COO Kostas Koutsothanasis said. “We expect to announce an exciting new lease for the retail space in the next several weeks.”

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
NYS Pavilion restoration project in Flushing Meadows Corona Park wins coveted preservation award

The New York Landmarks Conservancy announced that the $24 million restoration of the New York State Pavilion in Flushing Meadows Corona Park will be a recipient of the 2023 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards next month, which recognizes individuals, organizations and building owners for their contributions to the city.

The New York State Pavilion restoration project broke ground in 2019 to preserve the work of world-renowned architect Philip Johnson to stabilize the iconic observation towers and installation of architectural lighting of towers and Tent of Tomorrow as part of interventions to improve and enhance the Pavilion now, and make future maintenance and access to the last vestiges of the 1964-65 World’s Fair. The Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards are the Conservancy’s highest honors for excellence in preservation.

Read More
0
NYPD’s 107th Precinct commanding officer celebrates retirement with ‘walkout’ ceremony at Police Academy in College Point

After 26 years on the job, NYPD Deputy Inspector Paul Valerga called it a career Thursday during a retirement celebration with his colleagues and family members at the NYPD Police Academy in College Point.

Following the celebration, hundreds of officers and police officials were lined up outside of the Police Academy, located at 130-30 28th Ave., and gave Valerga a round of applause as he joined his wife and walked out of the building for the very last time. Valerga previously served as the commanding officer of the 107th Precinct and was part of the Community Outreach Division.

Read More
0
Jamaica man get seven-year sentence for sex trafficking teenage girls at a hotel near JFK in 2020: DA

Jamaica resident Tyrone “Angel” Miles was sentenced on March 17 to seven years in prison for sex trafficking teenage girls at a hotel near JFK Airport in 2020, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Miles, 32, of 110th Avenue, and his co-defendant Bryant Lowery, forced young women to have sex with strangers for cash at the JFK Inn on South Conduit Avenue in Jamaica, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Miles pleaded guilty in October to two counts of sex trafficking of a child before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone, Jr.

Read More
0
St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside receives $50K grant for device that helps kids with mobility difficulties to walk independently

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children on March 17 received a $50,000 grant from the Marilyn Lichtman Foundation for a new Trexo Plus device that will allow children with Cerebral Palsy and other mobility difficulties to experience independent walking.

The Trexo Plus device gently moves a child’s legs in a highly repetitive gait pattern. The goal of this exercise is to help the patient to improve even when the device is not in use.

Read More
0
Trailblazing Irish American women honored at Queens Chamber’s annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon

Mayor Eric Adams delivered remarks to hundreds of business and community leaders during the Queens Chamber of Commerce’s annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at Antun’s in Queens Village on March 15.

He set the tone for the occasion by speaking of the Irish immigrants who helped build New York City and continue to make “amazing contributions” to the business community every day.

Read More
0
Removing abandoned vessels from Jamaica Bay will be expedited under legislation passed by City Council

The City Council voted unanimously to approve legislation sponsored by Councilwomen Joann Arola and Selvena Brooks-Powers to amend the city charter to create a marine debris disposal and vessel surrendering office. This will make it easier to clear the city’s shores of derelict boats often abandoned in the outer boroughs, and environmental justice communities like Jamaica Bay, Coney Island, the Arthur Kill, and the Kill Van Kull.

Intro 210 is vital towards enhancing the health and well-being of New York City’s waterways,” Ariola said. “By creating an office specifically for marine debris disposal and vessel surrendering, we can better streamline the services necessary for beautifying our waters while offering boat owners viable alternatives to abandonment for their old or unwanted vessels.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles