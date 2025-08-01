Nearly 200 local business leaders gather for Summer Networking Night at the Borden Complex

Aug. 1, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

More than 175 local professionals and entrepreneurs gathered for to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Long Island City Business Improvement District (LIC BID) and an evening of networking with one another during Summer Networking Night on Tuesday, July 15, at the recently completed Borden Complex, located at 23-20 Borden Ave. in Long Island City.

Attendees had the opportunity to converse with local leaders on hand, including Council Member Julie Won, Queens Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Grech and other civic leaders. Those in attendance also enjoyed drinks and light bites from Manducatis Rustica, as well as skyline views of the city.

The event was hosted by the real estate developer Innovo Property Group, in partnership with the LIC Partnership, the LIC BID and the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

This marked one of the first community-facing events to be held at the Borden Complex. The industrial space and film and TV studio was completed last March. This flagship development spans more than 1 million square feet.

“It was a pleasure to host dedicated members of our community at the Borden Complex,” Innovo Property Group Founder and CEO Andrew Chung said. “We’re proud to support meaningful events like this that bring people together and help foster the dynamic growth of our local businesses.”