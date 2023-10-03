New Burlington store to open in Ditmars section of Astoria later this fall

Oct. 3, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A new Burlington clothes and home décor store will open in the Dimars section of Astoria later this fall, providing opportunities for customers to shop their favorite brands at discounted prices, the company has announced.

The national off-price retailer will open at 22-13 31st St., a new development situated near the Ditmars Boulevard station that is expected to house other big-name companies, including Target.

An exact date for the Burlington store’s opening has not been announced.

The new Burlington store will offer products for the home, as well as clothing for ladies, men and children, according to the company. There will also be a selection of footwear, baby items, pet merchandise and other goods including gifts and accessories.

The New Jersey-based retailer, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, operates more than 930 stores across the nation, the company said.

The Astoria location will be the company’s sixth in Queens, with the others being in Long Island City, the Rego Center Mall, Flushing, Jamaica and the Glen Oaks Shopping Center. Additionally, Burlington is also expected to open in Ridgewood later this fall, which would bring the total number of stores in Queens to seven.

The Astoria/Queens Post reported in 2018 that Target plans to move into the 31st Street development in Astoria, where the new Burlington is set to open. The Astoria/Queens Post reached out to Target for an update on its plans, but did not immediately receive a response before publication.

Posters on Reddit, a discussion website, suggest that a few other notable companies are considering moving into the new development. For instance, the posters suggested that Panda Express, an American-Chinese fast-food restaurant chain, Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant chain focusing on salads, Smashburger, a fast-food chain specializing in burgers, and Five Below, a discount chain store, may be moving into the building.

The Astoria/Queens Post reached out to these companies regarding the speculation, but did not immediately receive a response.

Updated — After publication, a spokesperson for Just Salad said the company currently does not have plans to move into the space.