Newa Chhe shows Sunnyside a taste of Nepal and Newari culture

Mar. 1, 2024 By Jessica Militello

Newa Chhe, a novel Newari restaurant that debuted in Sunnyside late last year, introduces a unique dining experience with its authentic Nepalese cuisine.

Located at 43-01 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside, the establishment is enriching the neighborhood’s culinary landscape with its diverse and flavorful menu.

The owners pride themselves on bringing authentic Nepal-based dishes to the table, offering patrons a broad range of flavors and ingredients

“We’re just trying to be authentic with Newari food and we’re [waiting] for a reaction in these first few months.” said Radip Shrestha, one of the four owners. “We’ve known each other for a long time and wanted to do something in a corner space and just go for it,”

The inception of the restaurant Newa Chhe traces back to a dream shared by four close friends—Radip Shrestha, Buay Khayargoli, Kunchok Sherpa, and Pashupati Shrestha—who have known each other for nearly two decades.

Residing in various parts of Queens, the quartet always harbored the ambition to introduce a Newari restaurant to their neighborhood. Their collective vision became a reality when they discovered a spacious corner location available for rent on Queens Blvd., surrounded by other businesses and eateries.

Seeing the potential in this prime spot, they seized the opportunity, believing it was the ideal moment to bring their culinary dream to life.

The Newari culture has a rich history in Nepal and with that have its own customs and traditions as well as cuisine.

Their menu pays homage to that by offering a wide range of authentic dishes for guests to enjoy. Some popular dishes that are on their menu right now are the mo mo, which are dumplings, including veggie, chicken, and buffalo. Also on the menu is a dish called bara, which are fried lentil pancakes topped with egg or a choice of meat.

The wide selection of exotic dishes include nhepu fry, which is goat brain, as well as the Newa punhi platter, including chicken, buff choila, and duck choila, meant to serve three people.

Newa Chhe goes the extra mile to acquaint patrons with their menu, showcasing a carousel of vivid photographs of their many dishes on a prominent screen behind the bar.

This visual feast not only assists diners in making their selections but also serves as an invitation to both aficionados of the region’s cuisine and newcomers alike. The restaurant encourages all visitors to explore and enrich their palate with their unique flavors.

“To try out a new food you have to have a bit of an open mind,” said Shrestha. “When I came to try sushi with my wife I thought I’d hate it because it’s raw, but once I tried it I liked it, so the same thing goes, you know, you need to try things and that’s what it is.”

According to Shrestha, they’ve definitely had a steady reception from the neighborhood, but with the winter months, there’s less foot traffic from the street as people prefer to stay warm at home.

Now that March is here with warmer weather and longer days, they expect to really see a good turn out from the Sunnyside neighborhood to enjoy what they have to offer.

“We just want to show our tradition,” said Shrestha. “We just want to show our food and how to eat and that’s where we are.”