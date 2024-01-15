Noguchi Museum holding Spanish-language photography workshop program

Jan. 15, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The Noguchi Museum is offering a free photography workshop program conducted entirely in Spanish starting from Jan. 16 and running through Feb. 27.

This creative opportunity will take place Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The workshop is designed for adults aged 16 and older, aiming to provide a unique and enriching experience for individuals interested in photography.

This program will be run by artist Sol Aramendi, who will guide attendees through basic photography and video techniques and image composition. Participants will explore how film and photography is capable of capturing growth, connection and transformation over time by taking inspiration from Isamu Noguchi’s stone sculptures, natural organisms like fungi and experimental films of Marie Menken, which is the subject of the museum’s current exhibition.

The Noguchi Museum is holding this workshop program in partnership with Project Luz, a local arts organization that seeks to empower new immigrants in Queens with photography. The organization helps its participants- immigrants from Hispanic countries, to use photography as a tool to explore the city and tell stories, both about the city and themselves.

Those who wish to participate are required to bring a notebook and a camera or cell phone. While participation is free, attendees are expected to be in attendance for every session and complete weekly assignments. For more information on the workshop, or to register, visit this site or contact [email protected].