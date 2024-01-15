NYC restaurant week is back with over 30 restaurants participating in Queens

Jan. 15, 2024 By Isabel Song Beer and Czarinna Andres

New York City Restaurant Week is back and better than ever with over 600 participating restaurants, including more than 30 in Queens.

Beginning Jan. 16 and running through Feb. 4, NYC Restaurant Week bills itself as an opportunity to explore new dining experiences as well as return to some familiar favorites. Participating restaurants offer two-course lunches and three-course prix-fixe dinners at $30, $45 and $60 — an inviting price point for those looking to try something new and perhaps more exotic, or those looking to indulge in a more robust dining experience than usual.

Launched in 1992, Restaurant Week was started by Tim Zagat and Joe Baum as a one-week, lunch-only promotional program to encourage those who were in town for that year’s Democratic National Convention to engage with local businesses. Restaurant Week is now bi-annual and has seen numerous cities across the country participate in similar events.

Whether you’re craving Mexican delights in Astoria, seeking affordable Chinese cuisine in LIC, indulging in barbecue flavors in Forest Hills, or showcasing your chopsticks prowess in Flushing, there’s something for every palate.

Here is the list of participating restaurants in Queens:

Astoria

Fresco’s Cantina (Mexican) 12-14 31st Ave.

Fresco’s Grand Cantina (Mexican) 28-50 31st St.

Hoja Santa (Mexican) 40-17 30th Ave.

Meet the Meat (Steakhouse) 23-92 21st St.

Nisí Estiatorio (Greek) 32-07 30th Ave.

Off the Hook Raw Bar & Grill (American) 28-08 34th St.

Rivercrest (American) 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

The Bier & Cheese Collective 35-11 Ditmars Blvd.

Corona

Leticia’s (Latin American) 40-32 National St.

Elmhurst

La Fusta (Argentinian) 80-32 Baxter Ave.

Flushing

Kaizen (Japanese) 33-70 Farrington St.

When in Bangkok (Thai) 161-16 Northern Blvd.

Forest Hills

Guantanamera (Cuban) 110-80 Queens Blvd.

Jade Eatery & Lounge (Pan-Asian) 1 Station Square #2

Keuka Kafe (Wine Bar) 112-04 Queens Blvd.

Mas Tortilla (Mexican) 113 – 27B Queens Blvd.

MoCA Asian Bistro (Asian Fusion) 107-18 70th Rd.

Queens Bully (BBQ) 113-30 Queens Blvd.

Tuscan Hills (Italian) 110-60 Queens Blvd.

Fresh Meadows

Fuzi Pasta Co. (Italian) 68-26 Fresh Meadow Ln.

Jackson Heights

Romeo’s (Italian) 74-27 37th Ave.

The Queensboro (eclectic) 80-02 Northern Blvd.

Little Neck

La Baraka (French/North African) 255-09 Northern Blvd.

Long Island City

American Brass (eclectic) 2-01 50th Ave.

Knock Knock (Chinese) 42-44 Crescent St.

Hupo (Chinese) 10-07 50th Ave.

Il Falco (Italian) 21-50 44th Dr.

Jungly (American) 12-23 Jackson Ave.

Maiella (Italian) 46-10 Center Blvd.

Takumen (Japanese) 5-50 50th Ave.

Ozone Park/Jamaica

RW Prime (Steakhouse) 110-00 Rockaway Blvd.

Rego Park/Forest Hills

London Lennie’s (Seafood) 63-88 Woodhaven Blvd.

Woodhaven

Neir’s Tavern (Pub Grub) 87-48 78th St.

Saturdays are excluded from NYC Restaurant Week. Sundays are optional—please confirm with the restaurant before booking. To learn more about NYC Restaurant Week, click the link here.