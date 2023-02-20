You are reading

Off-duty cop arrested for leaving scene of accident in Jackson Heights: NYPD

An off-duty cop rear-ended another vehicle in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning, Feb. 28, and then fled the scene — before being arrested around 15 hours later (Photo: Google Maps)

Feb. 20, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An off-duty cop rear-ended another vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, and then fled the scene before being arrested around 15 hours later, according to authorities.

Police Officer Jonathan Altamirano, 33, was driving in front of 95-50 Roosevelt Ave. at around 3:50 a.m. when he struck a 2021 Toyota sedan that was being driven by a 70-year-old man, according to the NYPD and published reports.

Altamirano then left the scene of the incident where the victim suffered neck and back pain, cops said.

The NYPD described the crash to the New York Daily News as a minor collision, known as a fender bender.

The off-duty cop was picked up at around 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury, according to police.

Altamirano has been on the force since 2012 and has no previous disciplinary offenses, according to police data.

He has now been suspended from the force, an NYPD spokesperson said.

