Over 50 businesses close in Astoria in the past two years, latest being Selo restaurant on Broadway

Dec. 3, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Selo, a beloved Balkan restaurant on Broadway, is the latest local business to close its doors, adding to a growing list of more than 50 establishments that have shuttered in Astoria over the past two years.

The restaurant, located at 33-05 Broadway, closed in November after a 13-year run. Known for its modern take on Croatian and Serbian dishes, Selo’s closure marks another setback for the neighborhood’s once-thriving restaurant scene.

The closure of Selo is part of a broader trend in the area, with dozens of restaurants, bars, stores, and salons having closed their doors since 2022. According to data from the Astoria Homeowners Tenants Business Civic Association (AHTBCA), the neighborhood has seen significant business losses, including several neighborhood staples.

In 2024 alone, iconic spots such as Trattoria L’incontro and Neptune Diner closed after decades in Astoria. L’incontro relocated to the Upper East Side, while Neptune Diner shut its doors after serving the community for many years. Other well-known establishments to close this year include Dave & Tony’s Salumeria, an Italian grocery store that had been in business for at least 80 years, Gilbey’s Irish bar, and She Goes to Your Head, a hair salon that had been a fixture on Steinway Street for nearly 50 years.

The closure wave continued with The Thirsty Koala, which closed in April after a 13-year run, and Chez Olivia and Retro Pizza, both of which shut down early in the year. Several other businesses followed suit, including the Sparrow bar on 24th Avenue, the Foodtown supermarket on 31st Street, and Broadway’s Astoria Bier and Cheese. In addition, Lagano, a tapas-inspired restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, closed in the past 12 months.

Looking ahead, Tom’s Pet Supply is set to close its Broadway location at the end of the year after more than five years in business, while Earth and Me, an environmentally-friendly self-care store, will also close its Ditmars Boulevard shop by year’s end. Canadian steakhouse M. Wells, which operated on Crescent Street for 14 years, will also shut down in December, and Q.E.D. Astoria, founded by Kambri Crews, will close in early 2025.

Some well-known spots closed before 2024, including Mike’s Diner, which served the community for over 90 years before its closure on 31st Street two years ago. Boulis Café, a favorite Greek restaurant on 31st Avenue, and Mojave, a Mexican and southwestern restaurant, also closed in 2023.

The wave of business closures raises concerns about the future of Astoria’s local economy and what this means for the neighborhood’s identity.

Full list of Astoria business closures within the last two years

Broadway 21 Dry Cleaners

Burger Village (Broadway)

Trattoria L’Incontro (31st and Ditmars)

YaYa Bakery (31st Street)

Ninos AQ (Ditmars)

Bartolinos (Broadway)

30th Ave Bagel

Selo (Broadway)

Namaste (30th Ave)

Thirsty Koala (Ditmars)

Cafe Turkiye (Broadway)

Chez Olivia (23rd Ave)

Salumeria Antichi Sapori (Astoria Blvd)

Jujube Tree (30th Ave)

Vitality Health (Broadway)

ULI Café (31st Street)

The Sparrow (24th Ave)

FreshStart (23rd Ave)

Mojave (31st Street)

Mikel Coffee (36th Street)

Acapulco Club (31st Ave)

Dave’s Shoes (Broadway)

Sway Café (34th Ave)

Mike’s Diner (31st Street)

Mini Star Diner (Steinway)

Station Bar (Broadway)

Lagano (Ditmars)

Retro Pizza (Broadway)

Boulis (31st Ave)

Café Via Espresso (Steinway)

Drunken Chicken (Broadway)

Dave & Tony’s Salumeria (30th Ave)

Schatz Paint Store (Steinway)

M. Wells (Crescent Street, closing December)

Neptune Diner (Astoria Blvd)

Tom’s Pet Supply (closing December)

Twist and Smash (Steinway)

Filthy Flats (30th Ave)

Astoria Bier and Cheese (Broadway)

Gilbey’s (Broadway)

Hoja Santa (41st and 30th Ave)

She Goes to Your Head (Steinway)

Redken Saloon (30th Ave)

La Mian Lounge (Broadway)

Monte (Broadway)

Astoria Tea Company (23rd Ave)

Earth and Me (Ditmars)

Harley Davidson (Northern Blvd)

Foodtown (31st Street)

Yogurt La Crepe (Ditmars)

Burgerology (Ditmars)