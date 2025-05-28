Permits filed for 15-story mixed-use tower near Court Square in Long Island City

May 28, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 15-story mixed-use building featuring 32 residential units at 27-16 43rd Ave. in Long Island City.

The proposed building would be 150 feet tall and yield 23,795 square feet of space, with 22,457 square feet devoted to residential space and 1,338 for commercial space. With an average unit scope of 701 square feet, the 32 residential units will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residential and commercial space, the property would also feature a cellar. There are multiple subway stations in the area, providing easy access to mass transportation. This includes the Queens Plaza station, which services the E, M and R trains, the Queensboro Plaza station, which services the 7, N and W trains, the Court Square-23rd Street station, which services the E and M trains, and the two Court Square stations, which service the 7 and G trains, respectively.

There are also bus stops nearby for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q66, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102 and B62 lines. Other notable features within close proximity of the property include Information Technology High School, Court Square Park, McKenna Triangle and Dutch Kills Green.

The building applications were filed by Hang Dong Zhang of CH 41 LLC. The architect of record on the applications is listed as Michael Kang Architect.

Demolition permits to take down the current structure at 27-16 43rd Ave. have not yet been filed. An estimated date for construction of the new building to wrap up has not yet been provided.