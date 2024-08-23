Permits filed for 5-story residential building in Astoria

Aug. 23, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story residential building at 31-11 28th Rd. in Astoria.

The proposed development, located between 31st Street and 33rd Street, would be 50 feet tall and yield 5,854 square feet if built. Its entire square footage would be devoted to residential space.

This building would have eight total residences. With a unit scope of 731 square feet, they would most likely be rental units.

In addition to the eight residences, the development would also have a cellar and four open parking spaces.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed, and an estimated date of completion for the building has not yet been provided.

The property is located just three blocks away from the Broadway subway station, which services the N and W trains.

The owner for the building applications is listed as Christopher Fillas of Penta Restoration Corp. The architect for this project is listed as Joseph Sultana of JLS Designs.