Permits filed for 5-story school in Elmhurst

78-07 51st Ave. in Elmhurst. Photo via Google Maps.

Sept. 4, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story school at 78-07 51st Ave. in Elmhurst.

The proposed development, located between Hillyer Street and Queens Boulevard, would be a 74-foot-tall commercial-use building with 49,058 square feet of space.

This school will not be equipped with yard space or recreation space on the roof of the building, according to the permit filing.

The site for this proposed development is currently just a vacant lot, meaning demolition permits will almost certainly not be needed. An estimated date for completion of the proposed project has not yet been provided.

While no information is currently available as to what type of school this would be, it would be located within Community School District 24, which currently has 56 educational institutions, including 26 elementary schools, 8 middle/intermediate schools, 6 K-8 schools and 16 stand-alone Pre-K Centers. Around 36,900 students attend schools within the district.

The applications’ owner is Danny Turkel of Liberty One Construction LLC, while the architect of record is IMC Architecture.

This lot is located within close proximity of the Elmhurst Avenue subway station, which services the E, F, M and R trains.

