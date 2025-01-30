Planet Fitness opens at Big Six Towers, bringing new fitness options to Woodside

Jan. 30, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Global fitness franchise Planet Fitness celebrated the grand opening of its new Woodside location Wednesday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, announcing its arrival in the neighborhood with a variety of special offers for the new year.

The gym opened before Christmas in the Big Six Towers co-operative complex at 61-10 Queens Blvd., in the same space that was previously occupied by Big Six Fitness gym, which shuttered in 2020.

Assembly Member Steven Raga and CEO of Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens Costa Constantinides attended Wednesday evening’s grand opening celebration, which featured a tour of the new 15,000 square foot fitness center.

Planet Fitness also presented Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) with a $1,000 donation at Wednesday’s grand opening, stating that it aims to empower the next generation by contributing to a more judgement-free planet.

Raga welcomed the arrival of a new gym in Woodside, stating that Planet Fitness has helped fill a hole left by the closure of Big Six Fitness.

“Just having a place that people can work on their physical health (is so important), especially here, where it’s just a wide range of generations, young to old, and everybody can come here and find an affordable option to stay healthy,” Raga said at Wednesday’s grand opening.

“Everybody used it (Big Six Fitness). Everybody needed it to stay healthy and keep fit. Just having this fill in that spot and being an affordable option means the world to a lot of people.”

Constantinides, meanwhile, praised Planet Fitness for providing a “great definition of corporate responsibility” by making a donation to VBGCQ.

“They sought us out as a good neighbor and said they wanted to support our programs, which is key because we don’t charge memberships. We’re a free after-school program, so we count on support from all quarters,” Constantinides said at Wednesday’s grand opening.

He added that it is important to promote the value of staying fit and healthy, and it is also important to encourage kids to swap their screens for exercise.

“We love to get kids active, get them moving,” Constantinides said. “Every day, when they come in, we give them a hot meal, they get help with their homework, and then they get to jump in the pool or play in the gym.

“Kids now are mesmerized by their phones, and there’s a whole world out here. They need real skills to be part of learning how to have a conversation, get active, and move around. All of those things are so important.”

The new gym includes a variety of cardio machines, free weights, expansive strength machines, plate-loaded bench presses, hack squats, and a seated calf machine. Every membership also includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer.

The gym also boasts a Planet Fitness Black Card Spa for Black Card holders, featuring hydroMassage loungers, Massage Chairs, Recovery Loungers, and Salon-Grade Hybrid Tanning Beds.

Classic membership is currently on offer for $15 per month with no monthly commitment, while Black Card membership is currently available for $29 per month. Both offers are set to expire on Jan. 31.

Planet Fitness’s new Woodside location is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Founded in 1992, Planet Fitness has become one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,722 clubs in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain.