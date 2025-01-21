Q.E.D. Astoria enters a new era: Celebrating 10 years and a leadership shift

Jan. 21, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Astoria comedy club and entertainment hub Q.E.D. is celebrating a milestone 10th anniversary as it prepares for an official ownership transition on March 1.

The popular venue plans to mark the occasion by introducing new events and programs while expanding its operations to seven days a week, ensuring even more opportunities for community engagement and entertainment.

Kambri Crews, who opened Q.E.D. Astoria, at 27-16 23rd Ave. in the fall of 2014, will hand over the reins of the comedy club to comedian and Astoria resident Hannah Lieberman on March 1, which also marks the first day of Women’s History Month.

Crews, a New York Times best-selling author and storyteller who has worked in the New York comedy scene for over 25 years, announced last November that she would be closing Q.E.D. in early 2025, stating that she was happy to bow out on her own terms.

However, she added at the time that she was open to receiving offers from anyone interested in taking over the venue.

“Let it live on. Please come and make me an offer,” Crews said in an Instagram video announcing Q.E.D.’s closure.

In a follow-up Instagram post in December, Crews announced that Lieberman, a regular Q.E.D. performer, would take over the venue.

Crews has since confirmed that Q.E.D. will continue in its current form once Lieberman takes over, with Crews serving as mentor.

Both women said the transition represented a generational shift, pointing to Lieberman’s 25-year age difference from Crews. They also commented that the change in ownership showcases women uplifting each other.

Crews, meanwhile, noted that Q.E.D. remains the only woman-owned, independently-operated performance venue in Queens.

“It’s almost too perfect that Hannah will be taking over QED on the first day of Women’s History Month,” Crews said in a statement. “Q.E.D. is Queens’ only woman-owned, independently-operated performance venue, and with Hannah at the helm, the distinction remains.”

Lieberman, on the other hand, said the Q.E.D. that audiences “know and love” is here to stay. However, she said she would bring “new energy” to the venue and restore seven-day service. Q.E.D. is currently closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Q.E.D. is my artistic home and like so many other performers, I simply couldn’t bear to see it go,” Lieberman said in a statement. “But it will enjoy a new burst of energy and a new slate of events and return to being open seven days a week. I’m delighted to learn from Kambri and will strive to keep everything that made QED such a treasured space and made it a staple of the community.”

Crews said her mission for Q.E.D. always focused on fostering new talent and creating a welcoming, diverse artistic space. Lieberman added that she knows firsthand the impact such an opportunity can bring.

“QED was the first place I ever headlined and produced, which is such a gift to give a young comedian,” she said. “I plan to pay it forward.”

Q.E.D. will continue its fan-favorite programming under Lieberman’s ownership, including its popular Adult Spelling Bee, figure drawing, and the all-pro comedy showcase Q.E.D. Presents. It will also remain involved in the Astoria community by participating in the annual Shop Small Astoria Retail Crawl and hosting monthly meet-ups such as book clubs and board game nights.

The entertainment venue will also be offering a new roster of events, from cult classic movie nights to after-school youth theater classes.