Queens grocer wins national award for innovation and community work

March 5, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Queens grocer Jason Ferreira has been recognized at a prestigious annual program for outstanding contributions by independent retailers across the U.S.

Ferreira, who operates three Foodtown supermarkets in Jackson Heights and Jamaica, was recognized by Shelby Publishing in their third annual Exceptional Independents Award for his achievements in three key areas: Tech Innovation, Philanthropic Support, and Advocacy for Community Safety and crime Prevention.

Shelby Publishing recognized Ferreira for his philanthropic endeavors, including serving as a board member for the Foundation Fighting Blindness and co-chairing Night for Sight events, where he has helped raise millions of dollars to support research and treatment for visual impairment.

Additionally, Shelby recognized Ferreira for his advocacy work in community safety and crime prevention, stating that he has had a significant impact through engagement with legislators and public awareness campaigns.

Shelby also recognized Ferreira’s efforts to introduce mobile shopping capabilities in his supermarkets, stating that Ferreira spotted the potential of mobile commerce to enhance customer experience and expand market reach.

Ferreira introduced “Scan. Pay. Go.” mobile shopping at his Jackson Heights Foodtown in December, allowing customers to complete their shopping without going through a checkout line or register. Ferreira also operates Foodtown locations on Parson Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica and is a co-op member of leading supermarket grocery services co-op Allegiance Retail Services, LLC.

Ferreira said recognition from Shelby Publishing reflects the effort and dedication of his entire team across the three Foodtown locations.

“Being at the forefront of tech innovation while contributing to causes that make a meaningful difference in our communities has been incredibly rewarding,” Ferreira said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of an organization that supports both business excellence and community engagement.”

Joseph Fantozzi, President and COO of Allegiance Retail Services, praised Ferreira for his forward-thinking approach to retail technology and added that his commitment to charitable causes has demonstrated the company’s community-first mindset.

“Jason exemplifies the values and vision that drive Allegiance Retail Services forward – we are immensely proud of Jason and his well-deserved recognition,” Fantozzi said in a statement.

Shelby Publishing’s Exceptional Independents Awards represent one of the grocery industry’s most significant recognitions for independent retailers, highlighting national trends and achievements that are shaping the future of independent grocery.

Shelby Publishing President Stephanie Reid described independent grocers as the “backbone” of the industry and said the awards represent an opportunity to recognize grocers for their contributions to the communities they serve.

“Independents are a vital part of their communities and lead the way in caring for their customers,” Reid said in a statement.