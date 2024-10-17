‘Radiant’ unveils renderings as sales launch for new luxury condominium in LIC

Oct. 17, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

A new luxury condominium coming to Long Island City, known as Radiant, announced the beginning of sales for units and released renderings of the property on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Located at 24-01 Queens Plaza North, Radiant consists of 19 floors, housing a total of 117 residences, which range in size from studios to three-bedroom units.

Radiant was developed by the New York-based construction and management firm New Empire Corp. Award-winning architect ODA designed the building. Interior designer Paris Forino helped to enrich the amenity spaces and apartment interiors.

“Following the extraordinary success of Long Island City’s record-breaking ‘The Neighborly condominium,’ Radiant serves as a modern architectural gem for the community,” New Empire Corp. Chairman and CEO Bentley Zhao said. “We are pleased to bring our signature luxury brand by uniting world-class design and sales teams to homebuyers seeking accessible luxury, an active lifestyle and a prime location.”

A wide selection of curated amenities can be found at Radiant. This includes premier health and wellness spaces like a tranquil Finnish sauna, a basketball court, a rock climbing wall and a sun-splashed fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment.

Each apartment is pet-friendly. Many of these airy, bright and refined units also have a private outdoor space. Within each unit are floor-to-ceiling windows, gorgeous hardwood floors, open-concept layouts and kitchens with custom white oak cabinetry, marble countertops, tiled backsplashes and integrated high-end Bosch appliances and washer/dryer. The bathrooms for each apartment feature chic tilework and marble accents.

There will also be an assortment of plush lounges, including a spacious glass-enclosed rooftop club with a fully-equipped kitchen, co-working area, game room and children’s playroom.

Among the outdoor areas for residents to enjoy are a ping pong courtyard and a sublime rooftop terrace with a grilling station and great views of the Manhattan skyline.

Other amenities for residents of Radiant consist of a karaoke/media room, bike storage rooms and dog-washing rooms.

Radiant is situated within close proximity to a variety of local restaurants, cafes, bars and shops. Community staples within Long Island City, such as MoMA PS1, Brooklyn Boulders, Queensbridge Park, Murray Playground, Target and Trader Joe’s are all just a few blocks away from this new building. Local subway lines include the 7, E, R, N, W, M and F trains.

The sales gallery for Radiant is now open at 12-01 Jackson Ave. Sales for units at Radiant are being handled by The Bethoney Shen Team at Nest Seekers International and marketing co-exclusive agent One Realty.

“Radiant perfectly encapsulates the remarkable rise of Long Island City through this newest, most striking and impressive design that elevates and further pushes forward the continued evolution of the neighborhood,” Nest Seekers International Senior Vice President and Managing Director of New Development Michael Bethoney said. “Future residents will be immediately drawn to the excellent design, amenities, premiere location and open and airy apartments that make the dream of a Manhattan-style luxury home a Long Island City reality.”