Scooter rider rams bike into cop in Corona, remains on the lam two weeks later: NYPD

Dec. 22, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a scooter rider who allegedly assaulted an NYPD officer in Corona and remains at large two weeks later.

The incident went down in broad daylight at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 when a uniformed cop attempted to stop the scooter rider who was driving recklessly on Junction Boulevard by 37th Avenue.

The rider allegedly refused to stop and rammed the officer with his scooter causing a laceration to his leg, police said. The suspect fled the scene eastbound on 37th Avenue towards Jackson Heights.

EMS responded and rushed the injured officer to Elmhurst Hospital where he was listed in stable condition with trauma to the leg, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he sped away from the scene. He was wearing a black hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and white and blue sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 17, the 115th Precinct has reported 462 assaults this year, 60 more than the 402 reported at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.