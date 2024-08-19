Score big: Top spots to visit in Flushing during the US Open

Aug. 19, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The US Open is in full swing, drawing tennis fans from around the world to Queens for the final major of the year.

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, home of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, is renowned for its links to tennis, but the park—and its surrounding area—have much more to offer than just tennis.

From museums and cultural institutions to a range of culinary delights, the area is teeming with things to do and sights to see – the perfect diversion for anyone overwhelmed by two whole weeks of tennis.

Queens Museum

Located in the heart of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, the Queens Museum is one of the most underrated tourist destinations in New York City.

Located simultaneously as an art museum and an education center, the museum houses a number of temporary and permanent exhibits and also offers a variety of educational workshops for schools and families.

By far, the most famous exhibit at the museum is the Panorama of the City of New York, a room-sized model of New York City originally built for the 1964 World’s Fair. Constructed by a team of more than 100 people, the model has been updated several times over the last six decades and is the jewel in the crown of the Queens Museum.

The Queens Museum is worth visiting to see the model alone and is a perfect way to spend some downtime between high-octane tennis matches, or during a dreaded rain delay.

New York Hall of Science

Also located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) is one of the few remaining structures from the 1964 World’s Fair and is New York’s only hands-on science and technology center.

The Hall of Science is primarily aimed at children aged 1-17 and contains over 450 exhibits, workshops, and interactive activities that teach about science, technology, engineering, and math.

NYSCI hosts “Daily Demos,” which teach visitors about chemistry, physics, and design thinking through science and engineering-based activities.

The Hall of Science is also home to Rocket Park – a remnant of the 1964 World’s Fair that boasts two real NASA Atlas and Titan rockets used during the Gemini and Mercury space programs. Rocket Park is also home to a playground and rocket-themed mini golf course.

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is more than just a home for museums and sports venues. The park is teeming with life and things to do.

Famously home to the 1964 World’s Fair, the park remains home to the Unisphere, an iconic steel representation of planet Earth constructed as part of the World’s Fair.

The park is also home to a variety of activities, including volleyball, soccer, cricket, and, of course, tennis.

The gorgeous 897-acre park is an ideal way to spend an afternoon on a budget.

Queens Zoo

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park really does have everything, including an 18-acre zoo.

Queens Zoo, which first opened in 1968, is home to more than 75 species of animals, including Pumas, California sea lions, coyotes, burrowing owls, Canadian lynxes, and American alligators.

The zoo is also the only New York zoo to house Andean bears, a rare bear that is native to South America.

Flushing Food experience

No trip to the US Open would be complete without a short trip to nearby Flushing, home to one of the largest and fastest-growing Chinatowns in the world.

The list of culinary delights in Flushing is endless, with the neighborhood renowned for a variety of Asian fare, including noodles, dumplings, and hot pots.

Maxi’s Noodles, located at 135-11 38th Ave., is renowned for its Hong Kong-style noodles and is an absolute must visit, while Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, located at 39-16 Prince St., is regarded by many as one of the best restaurants in Flushing.

The restaurant is renowned for its famous Nan Xiang soup dumplings and is well worth the short journey from the US Open complex.

White Bear, located at 135-02 Roosevelt Ave., is also a must-visit and offers delicious dumplings and spicy wontons, operating window service.

These are but three of the many culinary delights lining the streets of Flushing and there is a lot to be said for exploring the bustling neighborhood and stopping at the first eatery that takes your fancy.

Citi Field

If two weeks of non-stop tennis does not sate your sporting appetite, then a trip to Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, might find its way onto your agenda.

Just a stone’s throw away from the US Open, Citi Field is one of the most famous sporting venues in New York City and will be hosting several baseball games throughout the two weeks of the US Open.

The stadium is also occasionally home to MLS club New York City FC, who take on Chicago at the ground on Saturday, Aug. 24, two days before the beginning of the main draw.

Tickets for both NYCFC and the New York Mets can be extremely reasonable if bought in advance, and it is certainly an option for any sports-mad fans who need a break from tennis.