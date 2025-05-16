You are reading

Sunnyside convenience store sells $32K winning TAKE 5 ticket

Skillman Convenience, located at 41-01 48th St., sold the latest top-prize TAKE 5 ticket. Via Google Maps

May 16, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

A lucky lottery player in Sunnyside is ending their week on a high note after purchasing a top-prize winning ticket in the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 evening drawing on Thursday.

The winning ticket, worth $32,545, was sold at Skillman Convenience Inc., located at 41-01 48th St., according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all five numbers in the May 15 evening draw.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with numbers selected from a pool of one through 39. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

This marks at least the second time in recent months that a winning lottery ticket has been sold in the Sunnyside area. In January, a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station and in December, a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at a smoke shop on Queens Boulevard.

The New York Lottery, the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, generated $3.8 billion in revenue for public education in New York State during fiscal year 2023–2024. A portion of the proceeds from all lottery games go toward supporting K–12 schools across the state.

As always, officials remind players to play responsibly. Support for individuals experiencing gambling-related issues is available at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, or by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY. Text support is also available by texting HOPENY (467369).

