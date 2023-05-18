Sunnyside Shines hosting its first ever ‘Get Fit Sunnyside’ event

May 18, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The Sunnyside Shines BID is hosting it’s first ever ‘Get Fit Sunnyside’, a two-week long event that will be running from Thursday, May 18, to Saturday, June 3. This event is designed to promote the gyms, pharmacies, fitness classes and personal trainers of Sunnyside and encourage community members to ‘Get Fit’ in Sunnyside.

“There are a lot of great deals during this period and we encourage you to check them out,” said Dirk McCall-dePaloma, Sunnyside Shines’ executive director. “We’re excited to bring this new marketing campaign to the neighborhood and highlight our fitness entrepreneurs, our dance companies, our pharmacies and our green grocers.”

You can find a variety of deals and discounts at participating locations, such as Bliss Drug Pharmacy (47-01 Queens Blvd.), which is offering 25% off Solgar Vitamins and OTC cards accepted. Courage Fitness Club (52-03 Queens Blvd.) is offering 10% off on all personal training. CrossFit Sunnyside (52-25 Barnett Ave.) is offering free trial classes just by dropping by the studio before class or visiting their website. Cucala Dance Company (47-10 32nd Pl., 2nd Floor) is offering a 10-class pass for all weekly classes with a $30 off discount code GFS23. Empire Shop (47-10 39th Pl.) is offering free delivery and all vaccinations are available (shingles, COVID-19, pneumonia, flu and others!), plus OTC cards accepted.

You can also find deals from local personal trainers Christine Oakes and Sarah Powell-Shaff, as well as NY Stretch Therapist Ariana Rabinovitch.

The popular volleyball venue QBK Sports (41-20 39th St.) is offering a buy five-class package and get one free, and a buy 10-class package and get two free. Sunnyside Ballet Studio (49-02 Queens Blvd., 4th floor) is also participating, as well as Supreme Team Boxing (34-09 Queens Blvd.), offering 3 classes for $39.99 with a free pair of gloves.

Finally, the YMCA-LIC (32-23 Queens Blvd.) is offering free 7 a.m. morning classes between May 18 and June 3, plus a $20 drop in rate for any classes before 5 p.m. and $20 off for any private training sessions.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to get fit in Sunnyside!