Sunnyside Starbucks baristas file for union election amid surge in organizing efforts nationwide

Dec. 6, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Starbucks baristas at the 46-09 Queens Blvd location in Sunnyside filed a petition for a union election this week, joining a rapidly growing movement that has successfully unionized over 150 stores nationwide this year alone.

The Sunnyside baristas are among the more than 500 locations across the country where workers are pushing for better workplace protections, including fair wages, racial and gender equity, and improved scheduling practices.

In a letter to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, baristas at the 46-09 Queens Blvd store, along with several other organizing stores, expressed their commitment to both the company’s success and the values of fairness and respect for all employees. The letter highlighted the ongoing growth of the union movement, which began nearly three years ago with the first Starbucks store to unionize in Buffalo, NY.

“We are excited to be joining the movement, having seen how impactful the union has been,” said Ann Schilling (they/them), a partner of three years. “We’re proud to continue the fight for respect and fairness, and we are optimistic about the future.”

The letter, signed by workers from locations across the U.S., including Starbucks Reserve SoDo in Seattle, Brookfield Place in Battery Park Manhattan, and the 46-09 Queens Blvd store in Sunnyside, emphasized that the organizing effort is about ensuring a fairer and more equitable workplace.

“As partners, we are excited to take a more hands-on approach to making this job the best it can be.” the letter stated. “It’s time to close the gap between the partners who work on the floor and the management who make the decisions.”

This move comes as Starbucks is gearing up for its busiest season of the year. The rollout of holiday beverages and the popular Red Cup promotions bring an influx of customers and increased demand for baristas.

The 46-09 Queens Blvd baristas’ filing is the latest in a string of victories for Starbucks Workers United in Queens, including unionization efforts at the 30-18 Astoria Blvd and 22-28 31st St. locations. These stores, along with others across the nation, are helping to propel the union movement forward, with many workers citing the success of their peers as motivation.

Starbucks Workers United has made significant strides at the bargaining table, and the latest filings reflect the optimism and determination of workers who are pushing for real change. Starbucks has yet to comment on the latest filing, but the growing presence of Starbucks Workers United suggests that this wave of organizing is far from over.