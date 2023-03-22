You are reading

Suspect wanted in connection with two muggings inside Jackson Heights subway stations this month: NYPD

(Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

A suspect, pictured, is wanted for two separate muggings in Jackson Heights this month (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

March 22, 2023 By Michael Dorgan 

A man who is already wanted by police in connection with a mugging inside a Jackson Heights subway station on Saturday, March, 18, is now being sought by cops in a separate robbery he allegedly committed against a woman earlier this month at a nearby stop.

In the most recent attack on March 18, the suspect and an unidentified accomplice allegedly put a 46-year-old man in a headlock inside the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station before stealing his iPhone and wallet, police said. The victim had been waiting on a platform for a 7 train at around 2:30 a.m., cops said.

Police now believe that the assailant may be responsible for attacking and robbing a woman inside the 74th Street subway station on March 4 at around 1:30 a.m.

In the March 4 incident, the suspect, who was acting alone on this occasion, approached the 26-year-old woman while she was about to board a northbound 7 train before swiping her phone from her hand, according to police.

They then got into a physical altercation resulting in the victim falling down a flight of stairs, cops said.

The suspect then fled on foot toward the southbound 7 train platform.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, dark blue jeans, white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The suspect (Photo: NYPD)

