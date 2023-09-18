Suspects sought for mugging man outside Jackson Heights apartment building: NYPD

Sept. 18, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for two moped-riding suspects who allegedly mugged a man in Jackson Heights earlier this month.

The alleged thieves approached the 43-year-old man on foot as he was walking in front of an apartment building on 81st Street, between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, on Sept. 1 at around 3:25 a.m., according to police from the 115th Precinct.

The pair demanded the victim hand over his property and then a fight ensued where the suspects stole the victim’s wallet. The wallet contained around $400, cops said.

The duo then fled the scene on a blue-colored moped northbound on 81st Street toward 37th Avenue to parts unknown, police said. The victim was not injured.

Police on Friday, Sept. 15, released photos of the suspects wanted for questioning and described them as two males with light complexions.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask while the second suspect was wearing a black hat with “New York” emblazoned on the front, a black sweatshirt with patches, and black and white pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 230 reported robberies in the 115th Precinct so far this year through Sept. 10, up 17.3% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.